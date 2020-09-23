Top-10 scorer from KIJHL acquired by Campbell River Storm

Breckin Erichuk (centre) is the newest addition to the Campbell River Storm, the team announced Sept. 23. Photo supplied

A hockey player whose biggest asset is his game IQ is the newest addition to the Campbell River Storm.

Forward Breckin Erichuk, 20, was acquired by the Junior B team from the Chase Storm of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Last season, the forward was among the top 10 of the KIJHL’s leading scorers. In 46 games, he had 61 points (21 goals and 40 assists) to lead his team in points.

READ ALSO: VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

“Breckin has played at essentially a point per game pace in the KIJHL throughout his first three seasons,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone in a press release. “We are really fortunate to be able to add a player with his IQ and offensive talent. He is a bonafide top 10 scorer in any league and will help an already very deep offensive group here in Campbell River.”

Erichuck was a member of the 2018 Team BC hockey team that won the National Aboriginal Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia. His teammates included Storm alumni Cody Savey and Jalen Price.

READ ALSO: Campbell River Storm sign free agent goalie

Erichuk isn’t the first player from the KIJHL, which is also a Junior B league, to join the Storm this season.

In June, the team acquired forward Nolan Corrado from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in exchange for Brendan Murray. Then at the beginning of the month, the team acquired forward Carson Small from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. More recently, defenceman Brock Wallace was acquired by the team in exchange for Ryan Suzukovich and future considerations.

Erichuk said he’s heard nothing but good things about the Storm program.

READ ALSO: VIJHL finalizing cohort groups and schedules for upcoming season

“The opportunity to play for this organization was too good to pass on. It feels great and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and get back on the ice,” he said in a press release.

He’s looking forward to helping the team pursue a championship this year. According to the Storm, Erichuck is expected to join his teammates in early October.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverCampbell River Storm