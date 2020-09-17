Carlos Siso was recently signed by the Campbell River Storm from free agency. Image supplied

Campbell River Storm sign free agent goalie

Carlos Siso already in town and skating with the team

The Campbell River Storm has brought in goaltending reinforcements. The Junior B team recently signed free agent Carlos Siso.

The 19-year-old played the later part of last season with the Nanaimo Buccaneers and even stymied the Storm during a 2-0 shutout win during the playoffs.

“Carlos impressed our program last year as an opponent with the Nanaimo Buccaneers,” said Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone in a press release.

Stone said that when Buccs coach Clayton Robinson reached out with the news that Siso was a free agent, he wasted little time getting in touch with the goalie.

“Carlos is ready to take another step in our league and we feel very confident in our 1-2 punch with Carlos and Cookie [Aaron de Kok].”

Siso played 11 games with the Buccs last season. In three games against Campbell River in the playoffs, he made 110 saves on 118 shots (93.2 save percentage). The Calgary native also played three games with the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs where he averaged an 88.5 save percentage. His first BCHL win came against the Powell River Kings in February this year.

“I am very excited about this opportunity in Campbell River,” said Siso in a press release. “I’m beyond excited to be back at hockey nearly every day again.”

Siso has already joined the team in Campbell River and is skating with the Storm.

