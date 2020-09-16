Storm acquire ‘towering’ defenceman in trade with KIJHL teams

KIJHL defenceman Brock Wallace has been acquired by the Storm in a trade that saw defenceman Ryan Suzukovich head to the Osoyoos Coyotes. Jim Bailey photo.

The Campbell River Storm have acquired a “towering presence” at the blue line, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said last week.

The Vancouver Island Junior B team received defenceman Brock Wallace from the Osoyoos Coyotes in a trade where the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) team received defenceman Ryan Suzukovich and future considerations.

“Brock was one of the best defencemen in the KIJHL last season,” said Stone in a press release. “His ability to move the puck, shoot the puck and defend the puck is at a very high level. He is a classic late bloomer and is a player that will play long after his days here in Campbell River.”

Wallace, 20, played last season with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. He was drafted earlier this month by Osoyoos with the first overall pick in the KIJHL Dispersal Draft. While the league is continuing to play, some teams opted out this season, including the Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks won their division’s regular season title last season and were in the middle of the playoffs’ division championship round against the Nelson Leafs when the season was cut sort in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his 90 regular and post-season games with the Nitehawks, Wallace logged 15 goals and 40 assists.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound skater is currently in Weyburn, Sask. trying out for the Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He said he was focused on Weyburn, but was honoured to be selected first in the draft and to be acquired by the Storm.

The Storm thanked Suzukovich for his contributions to the team.

“Suki was a great addition for us at Christmas last year and gave us his very best every night,” said Stone. “He has Junior A aspirations this season and we wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

