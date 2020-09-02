Campbell River Storm acquire leading scorer from KIJHL team

Carson Small is the Campbell River Storm’s latest acquisition. He was a top-scorer with his previous team, the Creston Valley Thundercats. Image courtesy of Campbell River Storm/ Jeff Banman

The Campbell River Storm’s newest acquisition is already on his way to the Island. The Junior B hockey squad acquired forward Carson Small from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone announced this morning.

Small was the leading scorer on his team for the last two regular seasons.

“Carson is as dynamic offensively as they come at our level,” said Stone in a press release. “His point totals over the past three seasons in the KI make that pretty evident.”

Last season with the Thunder Cats, Small logged 47 points (24 goals and 23 assists) in 33 games. The previous season he was also his team’s top-scoring player with 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists).

“Speed, skill and his vision with the puck separate him from other players at this level,” said Stone. “We feel that with the addition of Carson, our F group is one of the deepest we have had in recent memory.”

Small said he’s heard nothing but good things about the Campbell River organization.

“It’s a high-end organization which holds their players to a high standard,” he said in a press release. “A good history of always being a top contender in the league year after year.”

Small sees himself as a playmaker, as well as a goal-scorer. He has his eyes set on being the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s top scorer this season.

“It is exciting knowing you’ll be able to play for a power house team night after night while having a strong chance to bring home two points every night,” he said. “My goal for the season is to win the (North) Division and (VIJHL) league while bringing a trophy back to Campbell River.”

According to the Storm, Small is expected to join the team sometime this week and will enter its cohort for B.C’s Phase 3 Return to Sport.

There is still no word from the league on when play will start for the season.

