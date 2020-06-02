Storm acquire Corrado from KIJHL Nitehawks

Nolan Corrado (left) has been traded to the Campbell River Storm for Brendan Murray from the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks. Image provided

The Campbell River Storm has announced its first trade of the off-season. Forward Nolan Corrado of the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks will be joining the team in exchange for forward Brendan Murray.

Corrado, 19, was born in Campbell River before moving to Kelowna. His family maintains strong roots in the community and the athlete considers Campbell River his hometown.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound centre is a former Campbell River Tyee and has shared the ice with many current and former Storm players.

“I’ve won a lot of games with a good chunk of these guys before,” he said. “I know we have the leadership and skill to win a lot of games and work towards a championship.”

Corrado got his Junior B start in 2018 with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL (Kootenay International Junior Hockey League). Over 44 regular season games, he logged 24 points (six goals and 18 assists) and added another nine points (five goals and four assists) in the playoffs.

Last season, he split his time between the Notre Dame Hounds of the SJHL (Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League) and the Nitehawks. In 16 regular season games with Beaver Valley, he logged nine points (four goals and five assists) and added another two points in the post-season (two goals).

Storm Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said it’s “always a treat” to bring a hometown player back to play for the team.

“He is someone we have had our eyes on for a long time,” he said. “We have no doubt that he will be a dynamic player that impacts the game in all three zones and we look forward to watching him take the next step offensively in our system.”

Corrado said he is excited to play for the team he grew up watching and plans to take his game to the next level this season.

“I have another gear and I’m going to show it this year,” he said. “I grew up watching Storm games at the Brindy. It was always a full arena and the energy the fans bring is great. I am really looking forward to putting the jersey on and play[ing] for the team I grew up watching.”

The Storm organization is thanking Murray for his contributions to the team and wishing him luck in the future.

In his rookie season last year, Murray logged 32 points (11 goals and 21 assists) over 46 games. He received the team’s Rookie of the Year award and represented the Storm at the 2020 Top Prospects Game in January.

