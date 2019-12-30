From the court to the fields, we revisit some of this year’s memorable sports stories

Avalon Wasteneys (front row, second from right) and the rest of the Canada women’s eight team pose for a photo with their bronze medals at the 2019 World Rowing Cup 3 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on July 14, 2019. Rowing Canada photo

Campbell River athletes young and old have much to celebrate this year.

Athletes competed at events locally and abroad and were recognized for their contributions to sport. Campbell River also hosted its share of events.

Come along as we take a shallow dive into sports in and around Campbell River.

Carihi sports programs

The trophy case Carihi Secondary School must be getting crowded.

Sports teams dominated from the court to the river this year. Early in the year, wrestling athlete Scott Assu won his third-straight Island Championship and Kaitlyn Jinda earned silver (69kg division) at the provincial championships.

Both the girls and boys senior soccer teams earned Island Championships this year. The junior boys team won the North Island title and were second at Island Champs. The girls would go on to win silver at provincials in June.

Five members of the fly fishing team were named to the Canadian Youth National Fly Fishing Team. They included Rochelle Helstrom, Luke Dirom, Finnley Goodlife, Seth Bisson and Walker Kitts and made up half of the national team.

The senior girls volleyball team won the Island Championships as hosts this year and went on to repeat as silver medallists at the provincial championships.

Wax on, wax off

After training for more than 10 years, karate athlete Kyle Barnes once again proved he’s the one to beat. Barnes earned his second national title in May. “When he shows up, he wins in a very dominant fashion,” said sensei Nigel Nikolaisen. “I’ve never been more proud of a student.”

Best of B.C.’s Junior B

The Campbell River Storm hosted this year’s B.C. Junior B league champions for the Cyclone Taylor Cup. The best teams from across the province competed at Rod Brind’Amour Arena for the title. The Victoria Cougars (VIJHL), Revelstoke Grizzlies (KIJHL), North Van Wolf Pack (PJHL) and the Storm (VIJHL) took part. The Grizzlies came out on top.

Pump it up

It was a long journey, but the first phase of the Campbell River Bike Park finally opened this summer. The pump track opened in August to rave reviews. The final two phases are moving forward after it was announced in October that Campbell River Rotary has approved $100,000 to complete the construction.

International excellence

At least three female athletes with Campbell River ties competed under the Maple Leaf this year.

Swimmer Mackenzie Padington, a former Killer Whale, earned a spot to compete at the World Championships this spring after a strong showing at the team trials in Toronto. She went on to have two top 25 finishes in worlds – 18th in the 800m freestyle and 24th in the 400m freestyle – and is hoping to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Avalon Wasteneys was named to the Canadian National Rowing Team for the women’s eight boat at World Cups 2 and 3. The team won a bronze medal at World Cup 3 and finished fourth at the World Championships.

Sixteen-year-old Emoni Bush was the latest Campbell River athlete to get her big break with a national team. Bush joined the Canadian team at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championships in Egypt. She was a top-scoring player and the team finished 14th overall.

Rising from the ashes

The Campbell River Cricket club was revived this year and played some of its first games as a team in nearly a decade. “I think there was always the interest, but it needed a spark,” said Eiko Jones, former club president who is now a player. “There’s a bunch of young guys around now who want to play.”

Best in bowling

Some of the best bowlers in Canada converged on the 10-pin lanes at CR Bowling in November. Local Devon Rodgers had strong performances, winning the women’s singles event as well as the team event. Visitors told organizers it was the best nationals they’d attended.