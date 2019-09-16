Emoni Bush of Campbell River jumps up at the net to spike the ball during Canada’s final match at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. Canada fell 2-3 to Korea to finish 14th overall at the tournament. Photo by FIVB

Local volleyball star finishes 14th alongside national team at worlds

Emoni Bush competed with Canada at U18 World Championships in Egypt

A local volleyball player’s international journey is over after helping Team Canada to a top 15 finish.

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush, 16, wrapped up play at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championships on the weekend.

After a win over Thailand in their penultimate game, the team was playing for 13th place against Korea.

The Canadians had bested them earlier in the tournament during pool play 3-1. While Canada was off to an early two-set lead, they ultimately fell 2-3 (25-11, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 10-15) to finish 14th overall.

Bush had 14 points in their final game.

“Today we played some of our best volleyball of the entire tournament,” said head coach Scott Koskie after their match on Saturday. “The girls were very focused and it showed in the way we started and played for the majority of the match. Unfortunately, we learned a hard lesson about international volleyball at the end of the fourth set, and we could not recover in the fifth.”

The loss caps over a week of play at the international tournament, where 20 of the world’s best U18 girls volleyball teams were battling on the court. Pool play lasted for five days, while the knockout and classification matches took place over the final four days.

RELATED: 16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

The United States won gold, while Italy, which was going for its third consecutive gold medal, settled for silver. Brazil took home bronze.

Canada was joined in a competitive Pool B by Korea, Mexico, Italy and the United States. Canada went 2-2 in pool play and advanced to the knockout stages.

First up was Brazil. The team lost 3-0 and was relegated to classification matches.

“We were having success with our game plan and generating some opportunities to score points, but could not capitalize consistently later in the set,” said Koskie of the loss. “We had our chances in the middle and later part of the third set to move in front, but again could not take advantage.”

RELATED: Emoni Bush, Team Canada remain undefeated at U18 Volleyball Championship

Canada then fell to Bulgaria 3-1 and on Friday played Thailand for a shot to play for 13th place.

The team rallied and came out with a 3-2 victory.

The Canadians have been eating, sleeping and breathing volleyball for the past couple weeks.

Bush, who is one of two British Columbians on the 17-girl squad, travelled to Ontario and then to Slovenia ahead of the tournament for training.

RELATED: Emoni Bush scores tournament-high 18 points in loss to Bulgaria

“For more than three weeks, we have been immersed in a volleyball environment and the girls never stopped giving everything they had,” said Koskie. “We could not be prouder of this group and the work they put in to compete at this tournament.”

Bush, who is a member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, qualified for the national team back in June.

The program is meant to help identify and nurture young talent for the senior national team.

RELATED: Carihi girls bring volleyball silver home to Campbell River

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last-minute Montero goal seals 2-1 win for Vancouver Whitecaps

Just Posted

Local volleyball star finishes 14th alongside national team at worlds

Emoni Bush competed with Canada at U18 World Championships in Egypt

Two dead, two in critical condition after highway crash north of Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after being closed in both directions

PHOTOS: Spirit of Terry Fox lives on in Campbell River

Community turns out for annual run in Fox’s honour

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Meet the candidates for the North Island-Powell River riding

In an effort to inform the North Island-Powell River riding constituents, we… Continue reading

New initiative challenges Campbell Riverites: ‘Don’t walk in the hallways’

Physical literacy is the foundation upon which healthy living is built … and it’s important to practice

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting

Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

Conservative leader highlights tax promises early in campaign

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Most Read