Emoni Bush, Team Canada advance to knockout stages at U18 volleyball worlds

Canada finished pool play with 2-2 record, will face Brazil in round of 16

Emoni Bush and Team Canada have advanced to the knockout stages at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Egypt.

The 16-year-old Campbell Riverite is playing in her first international tournament with the team and has been making an impact on the court.

In Canada’s first game of the tournament against Korea, the Carihi Secondary student earned 13 points. She then earned two points in their win against Mexico, six points in their loss to Italy and two points in their loss to the United States during pool play.

Canada finished third in pool B with a 2-2 record after a 3-0 loss (25-10, 25-13, 25-16) to the United States Monday.

“We now have a better understanding of what it will take to compete with teams of this caliber,” said Scott Koskie, Canada’s head coach.

Canada will face Brazil in the round of 16. Brazil finished second in pool A with a 3-1 record.

The winner will progress to the quarter-finals.

Bush is one of two players from B.C. on the team. A member of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, she has always been athletic and started playing volleyball when she was 13.

