Team Canada during the national anthems ahead of their second game at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Ismailia, Egypt on Sept. 7. Canada won the game 3-2 against Mexico to remain undefeated in the tournament. Campbell River’s Emoni Bush (number 10) played two sets of the game. Photo by FIVB

Emoni Bush, Team Canada remain undefeated at U18 Volleyball World Championship

Defeat Mexico 3-2 today in Pool B play; will face defending champ Italy Sunday

Canada beat Mexico 3-2 today to remain undefeated at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Ismailia, Egypt.

The team got off to a slow start, losing the first two sets 15-25, 22-25 to Mexico. They came back to win the next two sets 25-18, 25-15 and the tiebreaker 15-11.

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush played in the opening two sets, earning two points.

Her game-two effort follows a strong opening game performance where she was the team’s second-best scorer with 13 points.

“We are very pleased with the result of today’s match,” said Canada’s head coach Scott Koskie. “Coming back from a 0-2 deficit is a real testament to the character of these players and allowed us to achieve our first goal of advancing to the round of 16. We are learning about the demands of international volleyball every day, and are looking forward the challenge of playing Italy and USA in our next two matches.”

Canada will next face Italy, the tournament’s two-time defending champion, tomorrow at 3 p.m. (6 a.m. local time).

Canada and Italy are both undefeated in pool play with 2-0 records. They share Pool B with the United States (1-1), Korea (1-2) and Mexico (0-3).

Canada’s final pool game will see them face the U.S. on Monday at 3 p.m. (6 a.m. local time).

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the final 16-team knock-out stage.

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush attacks the ball during pool B play at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Ismailia, Egypt on Sept. 7. Canada won the game 3-2 against Mexico to remain undefeated in the tournament. Photo by FIVB

