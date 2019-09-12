Emoni Bush scores tournament-high 18 points in loss to Bulgaria

Campbell Riverite and Team Canada to play Thailand tomorrow for shot at 13th place at U18 worlds

Emoni Bush jumps up to spike the ball during a classification match at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Egypt on Sept. 12. Canada fell 1-3 to Bulgaria in a close game and will face Thailand tomorrow for a chance to play for 13th place. Photo by FIVB

Team Canada will do no worse than 16th place at the U18 volleyball world championships.

Canada advanced to the knockout stages at the international tournament and faced Brazil in their first game of the eight final. They lost 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19).

“We came out with good focus … and had our best start of the tournament,” said head coach Scott Koskie. “We were having success with our game plan and generating some opportunities to score points, but could not capitalize consistently later in the set. We had our chances in the middle and later part of the third set to move in front, but again could not take advantage.”

Canada faced Bulgaria in their first classification game. While Campbell Riverite Emoni Bush was the team’s top scorer, her 18 points weren’t enough to lift the team to a win. They lost in a close effort 1-3 (17-25, 26-24, 16-25, 23-25).

While their chance for a top-eight finish is over, they could do as well as 13th. That’s if they win against Thailand tomorrow.

The winner of their match will face the winner of the Korea-Puerto Rico match to play for 13th/14th places. The losers will play for 15th/16th places.

