Campbell River athlete named to Canada’s Rowing team off to Europe for World Cups 2 & 3

Avalon Wastenays, seen here in 2017 to be RBC Training Ground regional champion, has been named to Canada’s rowing team for World Cups 2 and 3. Photo submitted Campbell River’s Avalon Wasteneys (second from left) was part of the Canadian women’s eight boat that won a gold medal at a World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Poznan, Poland last year.

This summer is shaping up to be a busy and exciting time for the Campbell River-area native, Avalon Wasteneys, who was officially named to Canada’s Rowing team racing in World Cup 2 (in Poznan, Poland June 21-23) and in World Cup 3 (in Rotterdam, Holland July 12-14, 2019).

Canadian Olympic, Paralympic and World Championship medallists will join forces with Wasteneys and Canada’s other top high-performance rowers in an effort to fine-tune their racing experience ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic qualifier at the 2019 World Championships in Linz, Austria at the end of August.

Wasteneys, who along with her siblings, grew up at Strathcona Park Lodge (SPL) & Outdoor Education Centre, was active in the outdoors and competed at the national level with the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club (SNSC). She switched to rowing when she started at the University of Victoria in 2015.

At 6’ tall it was a natural progression to a sport that values boat sense, aerobic ability, height and “long levers.” Her development in the sport has been rapid. Last summer, Wasteneys successfully competed in World Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland winning a silver medal in the open women’s 8. The following week, at the U23 World Championships in Poznan, Poland, she and her U23 teammates won the gold medal in the U23 open women’s 8.

She has been fortunate to benefit from local encouragement – in her development years with SPL and SNSC – and now with support from Campbell River Toyota. In the spring of 2018, when she found she would be needing to get to Elk Lake for 2-3 practice sessions a day, she approached the local and family-owned business Campbell River Toyota for support which they provided in the form of a car to use and which they have just renewed for 2019 in the lead up to the World Cups.

“I am so appreciative of the car loan and their enthusiasm and support; I’ve never met people so happy to help! It is especially great knowing the support comes from a hometown connection,” Wasteneys says.