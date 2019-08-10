VIDEO: Campbell River’s new pump track gets rave reviews

The new pump track by the Sportsplex on Alder Street is now open.
The first phase of the new bike park is getting rave reviews from people like 11-year-old Riley Brown.
“The pump track, I’m loving it,” he said, moments after showing off some bike tricks. “It’s awesome.”
Scooter-rider Ben Stobart, 7, was working on jumping across a transition that separates two bowls in the asphalt park while his grandfather watched and ensured his grandson was wearing a helmet.
Asked if he was having fun, Stobart said “Yeah, it’s awesome.”
Rachel Saraga, a board member with the Campbell River Bike Park Society, said she’d visited the park multiple times with her 11-year-old son Reid Evans since it opened on Aug. 3.
“It’s well-built and multiple users are using it and enjoying it,” she said. “So far, so good.”
|An image from the website of the Campbell River Bike Park Society shows the proposed design for the next phase of their project.
She explained the project is still a work in progress, with a shed and some signage recognizing sponsors going up as part of phase one.
She expressed gratitude to sponsors that have contributed so far and said more support is needed for the next part of project, a skills park with multiple dirt tracks and jumps.
In the meantime, Riley Brown has a message for everyone living in the Campbell River area: “You should come down here and ride.”
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Just Posted
10 years of supporting Rec and Read by Altrusa Club
Local group gives time, money and a whole lot of books to valuable summer program
Woman receives stitches after black bear attack south of Campbell River
BC Conservation Officer Service says small sow was likely protecting cub from hiker’s dog
Elk Falls experience to get a virtual facelift
New virtual exhibit expected to be complete by end of 2020
Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season
Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1
Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack
‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls
VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark
Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley
Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy
B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions
Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park
Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground
B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina
Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil
Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit
His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013
Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival
Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay
Port Alberni RCMP searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation
Colin Robert Hall has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway
Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife
Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter
The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon
Most Read
-
Woman receives stitches after black bear attack south of Campbell River
BC Conservation Officer Service says small sow was likely protecting cub from hiker’s dog
-
Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer
The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database
-
‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway
Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife
-
Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter
The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon
-
Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival
Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay
-
B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta
Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals
-
Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit
His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013