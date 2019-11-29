Lisa Bradshaw competes during the Canadian Mixed Tenpin Bowling Championships at CR Bowling on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Devon Rodgers has winning weekend at bowling nationals

Rodgers won women’s singles and the team event alongside Harley Trenholm and Lower Mainland duo

It was a packed house at CR Bowling over the weekend.

From Nov. 21 to 24 Campbell River hosted the 2019 National Tenpin Bowling Championships with athletes from as far away as Ontario taking part.

All the athletes that attended the championships called it a success, said co-organizer Sheila Stormo.

Many who attended told her and co-organizer Shirley Focht it was the best nationals they’d ever attended.

It was the first time a city the size of Campbell River had hosted. In the past, major urban centres were hosts.

“In a 40-lane centre, you spread out,” said Stormo. “Here it looks like we’re packed.”

At the second last session of the competition, all 10 lanes were in use with extra chairs pulled up for spectators and there was action going on up and down the lanes.

The competition is suitable for all bowlers, Stormo explained, as handicaps are used.

Over four days, bowlers competed in a number of different events including the team event (four people), mixed doubles (two-person male and female team), open doubles (two-person male or female teams) and in men’s and women’s singles.

Campbell River’s Devon Rodgers had strong performances over the competition, winning the women’s singles event with a 653 scratch series with 147 handicap for a total of 800.

She teamed up with Harley Trenholm (also of Campbell River) and Derek Li and Kyle Adams from the Lower Mainland to win the team event with a 2541 scratch with 543 added handicap for a grant total of 3,006.

The mixed doubles team event was won by Laurie Ellis and Brian Ruckledge from the Lower Mainland.

Shawn Myers and Simon Dyck from the Lower Mainland won the open doubles event with a 1,319 scratch plus a 234 handicap for 1,553 total.

In men’s singles, Myers won again, rolling his first 700 series with an added 141 handicap to secure the victory.

The highlight of the tournament was Nanaimo’s Tony Soles who rolled a perfect game.

It will be a little while until the official full results are posted, as they have to still be tabulated and double-checked by organizers.

RELATED: Best of the best in bowling converge on Campbell River

A competitor watches his shot go down the lane during the Canadian Mixed Tenpin Bowling Championships at CR Bowling on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

