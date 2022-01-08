VIDEO: Striking Strathcona Gardens workers get show of support

Striking unionized Strathcona Gardens employees were joined by other local unions and facility users for a support rally on Saturday, Jan. 8. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Striking Strathcona Gardens workers got a show of support on a snowy Saturday, Jan. 8 when they were joined on the picket line by members of other local unions as well as facility users.

“Being part of the hockey community we were all sort of upset – not, upset – worried about the workers and wondering when this was all going to come to an end,” said Chantelle May, hockey mom and organizer of the rally. “It just seemed like nothing was being put into place to support the employees.

“These people are the ones that we see every day, every day with our kids multiple times a day, either hockey or swimming….So we really just wanted to promote and support them today and show them that we’re still thinking about them.”

Shelley Siemens, United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 business agent, said besides facility users, they were joined by members of the Campbell River and District teachers Association, Canadian Union of Public Employees and other local unions.

“Chantelle organized and coordinated a solidarity walk,” Siemens said. “So that’s what you’re seeing here today is different hockey leagues and unions, also, coming together to walk in solidarity on a snowy day and it doesn’t matter we are here having a great time anyways.”

FOR BACKGROUND COVERAGE OF THIS ISSUE:

Minor hockey player demonstration ‘disrespectful’ — SRD

VIDEO: Minor hockey players and parents protest SRD office to support striking staff

Strathcona Gardens strike to continue next week unless employer returns to bargaining table

Storm game cancelled due to Strathcona Gardens strike

Strathcona Gardens strike continues

Union calls SRD statement on wages ‘height of hypocrisy

Union workers strike at Strathcona Gardens

Union wants cost-of-living agreement in Strathcona Gardens contract

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverStrathcona Regional District