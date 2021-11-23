VIDEO: Minor hockey players and parents protest SRD office to support striking staff

Loud chants of “let us play” belted by crowd of kids

Junior hockey players and their parents protesting outside Strathcona Regional District (SRD) offices in downtown Campbell River on the afternoon of Nov. 22. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Minor hockey players and their parents protested outside Strathcona Regional District (SRD) offices Nov. 22, to show support for staff striking for higher wages.

The protest was organized by parents of hockey players frustrated by not being able to use SRD facilities during the ongoing labour dispute.

“I think we have to give the employees what they’re asking for, which is a fair wage,” said Rob Voltera, hockey coach and parent.

Voltera said the strike has been difficult on kids who lack an emotional outlet without hockey and faced sports cancellations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 22, the SRD announced it would be seeking arbitration to resolve the dispute.

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-1937 were asked to return to the table via binding arbitration, but it has not yet responded to requests made on Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and Nov. 17, 2021, according to a statement by the SRD.

