Storm game cancelled due to Strathcona Gardens strike

Because of union workers at the Strathcona Gardens complex, the Campbell River Storm hockey team have cancelled tonight’s game at the Rod Brind’amour arena.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 at the recreation complex are on strike again on Nov. 12, after negotiations between them and the Strathcona Regional District fell apart on the issue of a cost of living adjustment.

Coach Lee Stone said that “The notice we received last night from them is posted on our social media. They ultimately gave us no choice in the matter.

“Beyond disappointing that kids are being used as pawns at the bargaining table,” Stone said.

Shelley Siemens, the business agent for the union said that “the USW members encourage all facility users to support them in encouraging the SRD to come back to the table to negotiate an equitable Collective Agreement.”

She also said that workers would be back to the job on Saturday, and that no other interruptions to games or events this weekend are expected.

The Mirror has reached out to the SRD for comment.

