Strathcona Gardens strike continues

Pool, fitness and programming all cancelled on Wednesday

USW workers strike outside the Strathcona Gardens facility in Campbell River on Nov. 1. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens

Unionized workers at the Strathcona Gardens are striking today.

Due to the job action to establish a cost of living agreement for workers, all pools, the weight and fitness room and SRD programming is cancelled on Nov. 10. The arenas will remain open for all booked ice users.

The union’s collective agreement was up for renewal back in January, however workers felt that their needs were not being met. One of those needs include ensuring their pay meets the cost of living.

The workers also took job action on Nov. 1.

Regular programming is to resume on Nov. 11.

