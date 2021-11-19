Strathcona Gardens strike to continue next week unless employer returns to bargaining table

Cost of Living Agreement part of union workers’ ask

The USW local 1-1937 said they would be back on the picket line on Monday until the Strathcona Regional District returns to the bargaining table. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens

The USW local 1-1937 said they would be back on the picket line on Monday until the Strathcona Regional District returns to the bargaining table. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens

Workers at the Strathcona Gardens facility in Campbell River will be taking full job action starting Monday after the Strathcona Regional District declined to meet for further collective bargaining.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 invited the regional district to the bargaining table earlier this week, but received a response saying that the regional district feels “the below the cost of living increases they offered were reasonable,” a release from the union says.

Union business agent Shelley Siemens said that the workers will be “taking full job action starting Monday, November 22nd, and will continue to do so until which time the Strathcona Regional District comes back to the table to negotiate a contract that is fair and equitable for their employees.”

The Union is calling on the regional district to return to the table before Monday and to “realistically address our member’s concerns and avoid the need for strike action.”

“Our members do not want to be inconveniencing the public, they want to continue to serve the public even though they are on the front lines of the pandemic like most public-facing servants,” the notice from the union says. “Their employer needs to recognize the inequities in their contract and get back to the bargaining table and work to solve this impasse.”

RELATED: Storm game cancelled due to Strathcona Gardens strike

SRD and unionized workers at impasse over Strathcona Gardens wages


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsStrathcona Regional DistrictUnion wage deals

Previous story
Police commission clears officer in B.C. woman’s shooting death
Next story
Recycle BC: hold on to glass containers and foam packaging for now

Just Posted

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Hold on to your glass, for now (File photo)
Recycle BC: hold on to glass containers and foam packaging for now

The USW local 1-1937 said they would be back on the picket line on Monday until the Strathcona Regional District returns to the bargaining table. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens
Strathcona Gardens strike to continue next week unless employer returns to bargaining table

The Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre gets funding from city for relaunch