Strathcona Gardens strike to continue next week unless employer returns to bargaining table

Workers at the Strathcona Gardens facility in Campbell River will be taking full job action starting Monday after the Strathcona Regional District declined to meet for further collective bargaining.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 invited the regional district to the bargaining table earlier this week, but received a response saying that the regional district feels “the below the cost of living increases they offered were reasonable,” a release from the union says.

Union business agent Shelley Siemens said that the workers will be “taking full job action starting Monday, November 22nd, and will continue to do so until which time the Strathcona Regional District comes back to the table to negotiate a contract that is fair and equitable for their employees.”

The Union is calling on the regional district to return to the table before Monday and to “realistically address our member’s concerns and avoid the need for strike action.”

“Our members do not want to be inconveniencing the public, they want to continue to serve the public even though they are on the front lines of the pandemic like most public-facing servants,” the notice from the union says. “Their employer needs to recognize the inequities in their contract and get back to the bargaining table and work to solve this impasse.”

