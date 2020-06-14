Campbell River Storm re-signs captain Kyle Jennings

Defenceman will be entering his third season with the team

Kyle Jennings weaves through Oceanside players during third period regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Storm won in overtime 4-3. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The captain is coming back. Campbell River Storm defenceman Kyle Jennings, who sports a “C” on his jersey, has re-signed with the Junior B club, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said last week.

“Jenner was one of the best D(efencemen) in our league last year as a 19 year old and we fully expect him to take another step as both a player and a leader,” he said. “Every guy in that dressing room loves him and knows that he cares about them. It’s a special feeling when you walk into a program and Jenner welcomes you as the team captain. His energy and drive to lead us to the next level is second to none.”

Story continues below.

The North Vancouver native thinks this season will be the one that sees the Storm win the Cyclone Taylor Cup, the top prize for B.C. Junior B hockey. There was no winner in 2020 as the post-season was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Storm acquire Corrado from KIJHL Nitehawks

“We have a really talented and loose returning core are well as some unreal new recruits to the team,” he said. “(I’m) excited to hear the horns, cheers and sirens that were missed (at season’s end) in the Brindy next season.”

Jennings, who turned 20 in February, was the Storm’s third-best player in points last season. He recorded 32 points (seven goals and 25 assists) in last year’s regular season, adding another four assists in the first round of playoffs against the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

RELATED: Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

He was runner-up for the league’s Defenceman of the Year award, was named the Storm’s top defenceman last season and represented the team at the interleague All Star Game against the Pacific Junior Hockey League in Delta earlier this year.

Jennings be wearing his usual #74 and is expected to report to the Storm’s main camp, which is scheduled for August.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River StormVIJHL