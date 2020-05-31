Campbell River local Wyatt Murray signed with the Storm for the upcoming VIJHL season. Image provided

Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

Wyatt Murray’s father, Ben Murray, played for the team in late 90s

A young Campbell River hockey player is following in his father’s footsteps.

Wyatt Murray has joined the Campbell River Storm, become the first second generation player in the team’s history, it announced last week.

Murray, 16, said he’s wanted to play for his hometown team ever since he was nine years old.

“I always though it would be so cool to play for the Storm,” he said. “My dad played for the Storm, so it makes me happy to be wearing the same jersey – just like him.”

RELATED: VIJHL Championship drought to end this season, says returning player

Ben Murray played for the Junior B squad for two seasons starting in 1997. He averaged 1.2 points per game. During his time with the team, the Storm won the VIJHL Championship as well as the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 1999.

The Murrays briefly shared the ice at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena for a pre-game ceremonial puck drop last season.

“That night was an amazing experience,” said Murray.

He suited up for the Storm five times as an affiliate player last season, the maximum allowed for a 15-year-old. Three of those games were at the team’s home arena.

“Whenever I got the call up, I was super excited. The arena atmosphere at the Brindy was insane,” he said. “The team dressing room is very nice and we are treated very professionally.”

Murray fit in with the team right away. Even as one of the youngest players on the ice, he wasn’t afraid to get in the middle of the action, said Coach and General Manager Lee Stone.

Story continues below.

“Wyatt plays a heavy game,” he said. “He has the ability to play both wings and we fully expect that he will be ready to play at our level physically.”

Murray climbed the minor hockey ranks in Campbell River, spending time with both the Bantam Tyees and the Campbell River Hockey Academy before moving to Nanaimo last year to further his hockey career.

RELATED: ‘New-age’ defenceman joins Campbell River Storm for 2020/21 season

The six-foot, 173-pound right-handed winger spent the 2019/20 season with the North Island Silvertips Minor Midget team, where he was an assistant captain. Over 28 games with the team, he logged 11 points (nine goals and two assists). He also affiliated with the Major Midget Silvertips for three games where he logged an assist. He also logged an assist during his games with the Storm.

Stone expects Murray’s time with the team to be short as he continues to advance his game in other leagues.

“The potential for this young man is extremely high and we hope to be a short stop in his Junior Hockey career as he strives for Junior A and beyond,” said Stone.

Murray is expected to attend the Storm’s ID Tournament this summer, which is currently scheduled for July 17-19, 2020.

RELATED: Local talent commits to Campbell River Storm

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverCampbell River StormVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Campbell River’s Wyatt Murray signs his Campbell River Storm contract. Image provided

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

Just Posted

Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

Wyatt Murray’s father, Ben Murray, played for the team in late 90s

BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Campbell River transit system getting a new day pass

Bride thankful ailing stepdad was able to walk her down the aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people… Continue reading

Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges

The minimum wage jumps by 75 cents to $14.60 an hour on Monday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Man dies in ATV accident south of Nanaimo

Incident happened on backroad Friday night in Nanaimo Lakes area

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Most Read