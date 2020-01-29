From left, Campbell River Storm members Josh Pederson and Kyle Jennings suited up for the VIJHL during the inaugural All-Star game between the VIJHL and the PJHL in Delta on Jan. 26, 2020. VIJHL Photo/ Twitter

VIJHL/PJHL All-Star Game homecoming for Jennings, Pederson

Campbell River Storm duo suited up for VIJHL in 7-6 overtime loss

For a pair of Campbell River Storm players, skating in last weekend’s first ever All-Star game between the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) was a homecoming.

Josh Pederson, of South Surrey, and Kyle Jennings, of North Vancouver, suited up for the VIJHL side.

Pederson, 20, said it was a great to be back on the Lower Mainland with his family and friends watching the game.

“It was a fun game overall,” he said. “Both teams played great.”

Jennings, 19, was also happy to play closer to home.

“[It was] great playing at home in front of some of my family and friends,” he said. “The game was fun and energetic; was a great game to play in overall.”

RELATED: Campbell River Storm topple Oceanside Generals 6-3 in home victory

The inaugural All-Star game between the VIJHL and the PJHL was exciting. The VIJHL overcame a three-goal deficit more than halfway through the game to force overtime. They eventually fell 7-6 in overtime to the PJHL All-Stars.

The duo, who are both part of the Storm’s core leadership group (Jennings is captain, while Pederson is an assistant captain) said it felt good to be representing Campbell River in the All-Star game together.

“[It] felt great representing Campbell River, especially alongside my buddy Kyle Jennings,” said Pederson.

RELATED: Two Storm players named VIJHL All-Stars

The two have been teammates on the Storm for the last two seasons. Pederson, a five-foot-11, 160-pound forward, is currently the team’s leading scorer with 46 points over 39 games (19 goals and 27 assists).

Jennings, a six-foot, 175-pound defenceman, is no slouch when it comes to racking up the points either. In 37 games, he has 30 points (six goals and 24 assists), good for third on the team after Jory Swanson.

While they were held off the box score in the All-Star game, the pair appreciates the opportunity to play on the same team as some of their league rivals.

“[It] was good to get to know some of our rivals around our own league and play with them on the same team as well,” said Jennings.

Pederson and Jennings will be back in action this Friday at the Brindy when they host fellow All-Stars Brendan Rogers, Dylan Hartl and the rest of the Nanaimo Buccaneers. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 7, when the Buccs snapped a 10-game Storm winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

