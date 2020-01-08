Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Nico Kane is stopped in close by Campbell River Storm goalie Jayce Hudak during Tuesday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/Black Press)

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday as the Nanaimo Buccaneers downed their up-Island rvials 2-0.

The Bucs opened the scoring at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on a goal by Nico Kane at 11:17. The second period went’ scoreless and the Bucs added the insurance goal in the third with a mark by Lucas Lundy at 19:52.

Shots on goal were 37-33 in favour of the Storm and Buccaneers netminder Carlos Siso earned the shutout and the Home Star award. The Storm’s Jayce Hudak was named the Away Star of the game.

A win would have given the Storm top spot in the VIJHL North Division standings. As it stands, they remain one point behind the division leading Parksville Generals with 44 points. The Buccaneers are in third place with 3 points.

Next up for the Storm are the Westshore Wolves at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena at 7:30 p.m.

