Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Nico Kane is stopped in close by Campbell River Storm goalie Jayce Hudak during Tuesday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/Black Press)

Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday as the Nanaimo Buccaneers downed their up-Island rvials 2-0.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm win 10th game in a row

The Bucs opened the scoring at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on a goal by Nico Kane at 11:17. The second period went’ scoreless and the Bucs added the insurance goal in the third with a mark by Lucas Lundy at 19:52.

Shots on goal were 37-33 in favour of the Storm and Buccaneers netminder Carlos Siso earned the shutout and the Home Star award. The Storm’s Jayce Hudak was named the Away Star of the game.

A win would have given the Storm top spot in the VIJHL North Division standings. As it stands, they remain one point behind the division leading Parksville Generals with 44 points. The Buccaneers are in third place with 3 points.

Next up for the Storm are the Westshore Wolves at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Two Storm players invited to play in VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track

Just Posted

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday… Continue reading

Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track

Bridge demolished, jump added to course off Hwy. 28

Cheering on Canada

And they took the Campbell River Mirror with them!

BC Assessments only one factor in determining tax increases: City of Campbell River

While the municipal tax increase is set at 2.9 per cent, your mileage may vary

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Most Read