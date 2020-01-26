The Campbell River Storm continue to pad their lead atop the VIJHL’s north division. The Junior B squad beat the Oceanside Generals 6-3 at home Friday night. In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, they’re celebrating a win over the Generals. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm topple Oceanside Generals 6-3 in home victory

Storm goals scored by six different players

The Campbell River Storm continue to sit atop the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s (VIJHL) north division.

The Storm won their only game this week 6-3 over the second-place Oceanside Generals Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Campbell River scored three unanswered goals in the first and second periods (Noah Fladager, Quinn Messer, Pearce Messer) before Oceanside got on the board at 7:12 of the second frame with a short-handed goal.

RELATED: Two Storm players named VIJHL All-Stars

The Storm increased their lead again at 15:11 of the second with a goal from Kyle Jennings.

The Generals tried to claw back in the third period and were able to nearly even the score at 4-3 following two power play goals.

RELATED: Check out photos from their last home game here.

But with an empty-netter from Owen Christensen and one final insurance goal from Tynan Peacock with less than 30 seconds to go, the Storm sealed their 6-3 victory.

The Storm (25-11-3) will host the Nanaimo Buccaneers (13-19-7) on Jan. 31 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal
Next story
Teal Harle wraps up X Games appearance with personal bests

Just Posted

Hitched Wedding and Event Affair is a busy affair

This year Hitched is happening at the Comox Community Centre.

Campbell River Storm topple Oceanside Generals 6-3 in home victory

Storm goals scored by six different players

Teal Harle wraps up X Games appearance with personal bests

Finished 12th in ski big air, 11th in ski slopestyle

Decor details: Professional rental and design businesses deliver it all

Stop by the Comox Community Centre today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

Burger and a beer for a cause? Yes, please.

John Howard Society hopes Feb. 3 fundraiser at Match will sponsor one child in KidStart

WATCH: Find a perfect venue at Hitched Wedding & Events Affair

Check out vendors, venues and more at the Comox Community Centre today until 4 p.m.

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

Most Read