Campbell River Storm topple Oceanside Generals 6-3 in home victory

Storm goals scored by six different players

The Campbell River Storm continue to pad their lead atop the VIJHL’s north division. The Junior B squad beat the Oceanside Generals 6-3 at home Friday night. In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, they’re celebrating a win over the Generals. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm continue to sit atop the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s (VIJHL) north division.

The Storm won their only game this week 6-3 over the second-place Oceanside Generals Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Campbell River scored three unanswered goals in the first and second periods (Noah Fladager, Quinn Messer, Pearce Messer) before Oceanside got on the board at 7:12 of the second frame with a short-handed goal.

RELATED: Two Storm players named VIJHL All-Stars

The Storm increased their lead again at 15:11 of the second with a goal from Kyle Jennings.

The Generals tried to claw back in the third period and were able to nearly even the score at 4-3 following two power play goals.

RELATED: Check out photos from their last home game here.

But with an empty-netter from Owen Christensen and one final insurance goal from Tynan Peacock with less than 30 seconds to go, the Storm sealed their 6-3 victory.

The Storm (25-11-3) will host the Nanaimo Buccaneers (13-19-7) on Jan. 31 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter