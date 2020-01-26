Campbell River Storm topple Oceanside Generals 6-3 in home victory

The Campbell River Storm continue to sit atop the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s (VIJHL) north division.
The Storm won their only game this week 6-3 over the second-place Oceanside Generals Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.
Campbell River scored three unanswered goals in the first and second periods (Noah Fladager, Quinn Messer, Pearce Messer) before Oceanside got on the board at 7:12 of the second frame with a short-handed goal.
The Storm increased their lead again at 15:11 of the second with a goal from Kyle Jennings.
The Generals tried to claw back in the third period and were able to nearly even the score at 4-3 following two power play goals.
But with an empty-netter from Owen Christensen and one final insurance goal from Tynan Peacock with less than 30 seconds to go, the Storm sealed their 6-3 victory.
Last night @CVGKhockey @CR_STORM and @ppanthersvijhl earned victories. Tonight on the docket, @NBuccaneers at Comox and @IslandersKP at @GeneralsJrB pic.twitter.com/hAvo8SuA6E
— VIJHL (@vijhlofficial) January 25, 2020
The Storm (25-11-3) will host the Nanaimo Buccaneers (13-19-7) on Jan. 31 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.