New leadership elected for NIC Board of Governors

Eric Mosley takes over as board chair and Jane Atherton steps in as vice-chair

From left, Jane Atherton has been elected as the North Island College’s Board of Governors new vice-chair, while Eric Mosley was elected as the new chair of the board. Photos provided

North Island College (NIC)’s Board of Governors has elected by acclamation Eric Mosley as the new chair of the board.

Jane Atherton was elected by acclamation as vice-chair and both will serve a 12-month term.

Mosley served as vice-chair for the last two years and takes over from Jane Murphy, who fill finish her term on the board as past chair.

“I want to thank Jane for her excellent work and commitment to NIC over the last two years as chair,” said NIC President John Bowman. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Eric in his role as vice chair and I’m excited to welcome him to the position of chair for the coming year.”

Mosley is a retired lawyer and is active in his community of Port Alberni. He has volunteered with organizations such as the Salmon Festival Society, the Chamber of Commerce, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the board and get to know the students, faculty, staff and administrators at NIC,” said Mosley. “We have had some challenging times lately and there are more ahead, but I look forward to continuing to work with all our stakeholders and board members to provide accessible and responsive educational opportunities to our students.”

Mosley was appointed to the board in 2016 and Bowman said his past experience will be beneficial moving forward.

“This year has been more challenging than any of us could have imagined due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Eric’s transition to chair provides consistent and steady leadership as we look to the next 12 months and beyond,” added Bowman.

Atherton joined the NIC Board of Governors in 2017 and has also spent the last two years as a member of the NIC Foundation Board of Directors.

“Jane has a great passion for students and her experience will be invaluable as vice chair,” Bowman said.

NIC’s Board of Governors operates under BC’s College and Institute Act. Its 10 appointed members include Jane Atherton, Rob Everson, Sharlene Frank, Ross Hunt, Arlo McCubbin, Barry Minaker, Eric Mosley, Jane Murphy, Valerie Puetz and Patricia Trasolini.

They are joined by two elected faculty and staff members, Murray Erickson and Danielle Hoogland, and student representatives Darius Bellrose and Jenny Sawatzky. Bowman and the chair of NIC’s Education Council, serve as ex officio board members.

