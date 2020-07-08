John Bowman has been president at NIC since August 2013.

North Island College president to retire next year

  • Jul. 8, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

North Island College’s president and CEO has officially announced his plans to retire next spring.

John Bowman has informed the college that he plans to retire on April 1, 2021 after serving nearly eight years in the role.

“When I was interviewed back in 2013, the hiring committee asked me how long I would hope to serve as NIC’s president. I said then that I would probably look to retire when I turned 60, which will be on March 31, 2021,” Bowman said.

Before joining NIC, Bowman was president of the College of New Caledonia in Prince George for seven years. His career in the B.C. college system has spanned a total of 31 years in various other roles, including vice-president at Kwantlen College in Surrey during the 1990s.

“Of course we are sad to see John leave after all that he has accomplished for the college, but we are happy that he will finally get to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation in retirement,” said college board chair Jane Murphy. “There has been a lot of positive change during John’s time at NIC, and we thank him for his leadership, passion and dedication to helping students.”

Looking back on his time at NIC, Bowman notes with pride and satisfaction the college’s many achievements and developments since 2013.

“I think that the newly expanded and renovated Campbell River campus is definitely one of the highlights of my career,” Bowman said. “I am also particularly proud of the new Mixalakwila Campus (in Port Hardy), the growth in programs and services for Indigenous students and communities, the many new and strengthened partnerships between the college and various organizations, our successful fundraising campaigns and the resulting large increases in support for students through the NIC Foundation, and the development of plans for the student housing at the Comox Valley campus will be some of the most significant legacies of my time at NIC.”

As to his future after NIC, Bowman says he plans to volunteer with community organizations, and may even explore new part-time or temporary opportunities to work.

“I am really looking forward to having more time for recreation, travel, health and physical activity,” said Bowman, who has served as NIC president since August 2013.

Murphy said the board of governors is determining the best search process to select a new president.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo
Next story
Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

Just Posted

Two Campbell River artists take residency at Walter Morgan Studio

Writer Libby King and sculptor Orland Hansen to use studio space this summer

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

In a remote forest, on North Vancouver Island, music, dance, sacred fires and full moon celebrations have been underway since a couple of weeks to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges

Police believe he may be living on central Vancouver Island but also has a history in the Cariboo region

Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

New students encouraged to take part in virtual sessions, webinars, video tours starting this summer

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read