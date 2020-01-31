North Island College Campbell River campus expansion officially opened

You have two options when it comes to officially opening a new facility – cut a ribbon or cut a cake. A cake cutting was chosen to officially open North Island College’s Campbell River campus expansion on Friday so (from left), college president John Bowman, North Island MLA Claire Trevena and NIC Board of Governors chair Jane Murphy had the honour of cutting the cake. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

North Island College (NIC) students will have better access to state-of-the-art facilities and programs to help them become career-ready following the opening of the expanded Campbell River campus.

“This campus expansion project means that students on the North Island won’t have to leave home to gain the skills they will need to participate in the economy of the future,” Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island, said in a press release. “I am pleased that the next generation of tradespeople, business leaders and health-care professionals will be able to complete their training in Campbell River.”

The official opening of the $18-million project was celebrated Friday with Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island, on behalf of Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training; John Bowman, president, NIC; and NIC students, faculty and staff. The expansion was made possible thanks to $5.8 million from the Government of Canada’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, $8.6 million from the Government of British Columbia and $3.6 million from NIC and its donors.

“Modern learning spaces are a critical part in supporting skills development to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Navdeep Bains, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The expansion of the Campbell River campus will help students on Vancouver Island advance the next generation of leading-edge research and innovation in Canada.”

The project expanded and consolidated learning space at NIC’s Campbell River campus. All students on the campus will benefit from an expanded and updated cafeteria space, a library and learning commons, bookstore and an enhanced learning environment.

“We’re thankful for the partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of B.C. and NIC on this project,” Bowman said. “The expanded facilities at our Campbell River campus ensure we can continue to provide students an exceptional learning experience, expanded programming and will make NIC an educational destination of choice on Vancouver Island.”

More than 175 students will learn in the new industrial trades facilities and culinary students will benefit from the new kitchen facilities. The expansion also includes Campbell River’s first health simulation lab, for use by practical nursing and health-care assistant students.

The campus expansion will also allow for the delivery of a new computer information systems program, expanded business administration and the intake of over 80 international students.

Investments through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) are being used to modernize facilities at Canadian universities and colleges, as well as improve the energy efficiency of these facilities and reduce their impact on the environment.

British Columbia has received $257 million through the Post-Secondary Institutions SIF. Twenty public post-secondary institutions and one private First Nations institution in B.C. are benefiting from 30 individual projects throughout the province.

