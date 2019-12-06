NIC chair, vice-chair re-elected for second term

North Island College (NIC)’s Board of Governors has re-elected chair Jane Murphy and vice-chair Eric Mosley to a second term.

Both Murphy and Mosley were recently elected by acclamation by the board. They were first elected to their positions last year and will serve another 12-month term.

“It’s wonderful to have Jane and Eric continuing in their roles for another year,” said NIC President John Bowman. “Jane’s leadership has been invaluable over the last year and will be an asset to us as we develop our new strategic plan and our vision for the future of post-secondary education on the North Island.”

Murphy is the former CEO of St. Joseph’s General Hospital. She previously held senior executive positions at Langley Memorial Hospital, the South Fraser Health Region and Surrey Health Services, including Surrey Memorial Hospital and Community Health Services.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of North Island College’s board,” said Murphy. “NIC brings vital education and career training to the communities and First Nations we serve. I look forward to continuing to work with all of our stakeholders and board members to provide relevant and responsive education for our students.”

Two new student representatives, Darius Bellrose and Jenny Swatzky, were also elected to the board.

Murphy also welcomed three new government appointed community representatives to the board Arlo McCubbin, representing the Comox Valley and Valery Puetz and Patricia Trasolini, representing Campbell River.

“I’m very excited to welcome all of these new representatives to our board,” said Murphy. “Arlo, Valery and Patricia all bring invaluable community connections and unique experience to the table and Darius and Jenny will also bring valuable insight and perspectives as student representatives.”

McCubbin had a long career as an accountant during which he has worked with First Nations as a controller, auditor, trainer and trustee for two First Nation settlement trusts. He also serves as the Treasurer for Cumberland Community Schools Society.

Puetz has been the Executive Director of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society for more than 20 years, seeing them through major capital and program expansions. She has been a community leader working to advance services for the vulnerable of our community particularly in the areas of violence against women, addictions, homeless and housing.

Trasolini spent her career in the field of education as a teacher, counsellor and administrator. She remains active in her community as a volunteer with the Oyster River Enhancement Society, Island Soul Choir and Storey Creek Ladies’ Club.

Murphy thanked outgoing directors Derek Lamb, Roy Grant, Nitesh Chaudhary and Vikas Jain for their service to the board. Both Lamb and Grant served on the Board of Governors for six years, as community representatives for Campbell River. Chaudhary and Jain served on the board as student representatives.

NIC’s Board of Governors operates under BC’s College and Institute Act. Its nine appointed members include Jane Atherton, Rob Everson, Ross Hunt, Arlo McCubbin, Barry Minaker, Eric Mosley, Jane Murphy, Valerie Puetz and Patricia Trasolini. They are joined by two elected faculty and staff members, Murray Erickson and Danielle Hoogland. Bowman and instructor Brad Harsell, chair of NIC’s Education Council, serve as ex officio board members.