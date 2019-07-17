On Saturday July 20, participate in the Global Day of Inclusion by buying a Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons in Campbell River and show your support for Special Olympics. Take a picture of you or your team with this year’s donut and post it on social media for a chance to win a Tim Hortons gift card. Use the hashtags #ChooseToInclude and #ChallengeAcceptedSOC and make sure you tag @TimHortons and @SpecialOCanada in your photo. Mirror file photo

On Global Day of Inclusion, buy a Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons

Support Special Olympics, post a picture of you with the Special O Donut to social media

On Saturday July 20, participate in the Global Day of Inclusion at Tim Hortons in Campbell River and support Special Olympics.

Buy a Special Olympics Donut and post a picture on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) with #ChooseToInclude and #ChallengeAcceptedSOC and make sure you tag @TimHortons and @SpecialOCanada. All proceeds go to Special Olympics across Canada.

There are two challenges: The Friend/Family Challenge where you visit Tim Hortons with friends or family to by Special Olympic Donuts, take a picture with the donuts and post to the hashtags and tags named above. Each user will be entered into a draw for a $50 TimCard. One entry per social media user

The other challenge is the Team Challenge where you purchase Special Olympics Donuts for your team and post a team picture with them. Eac team will be entered into a draw for a $100 TimCard.

