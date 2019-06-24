Cops, Pops, and Pizza serves up smiles and support for Special Olympics BC

Campbell River Special Olympians will be joining local RCMP and Boston Pizza to serve customers on Thursday, June 27 in a Law Enforcement Torch Run event to benefit Special Olympics BC.

Campbell River RCMP are inviting members of the public to enjoy a slice and support Special Olympics BC during the Cops, Pops, and Pizza campaign.

On Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 9 p.m., local RCMP members will team up with SOBC athletes to serve customers, collect donations, and raise awareness at Boston Pizza’s Campbell River restaurant.

More than 20 Boston Pizza restaurants across the province are set to take part in this Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC event. Besides the Campbell River RCMP, participating law enforcement agencies include the Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, Vancouver, and West Vancouver police departments, RCMP detachments throughout British Columbia, BC Corrections, B.C. Sheriff Services, and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

“We are very grateful to all the law enforcement agencies and Boston Pizza restaurants that support Cops, Pops, and Pizza,” SOBC President & CEO Dan Howe says. “Along with raising vital funds for Special Olympics BC, the campaign is a fun way for athletes and law enforcement members to connect with people in their communities and spread awareness of SOBC’s life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

Cops, Pops, and Pizza is presented in partnership with Boston Pizza. Last year’s inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000 for Special Olympics BC.

“We are proud to help these athletes pursue their dreams, gain self-confidence, and lead healthy lives,” says James Kawalecki, Boston Pizza Senior Director of Regional Marketing. “Boston Pizza would like to thank Special Olympics BC and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for allowing us to participate in what is always a fun, uplifting community event.”

For a complete list of Boston Pizza restaurants participating in Cops, Pops, and Pizza, please visit www.specialolympics.bc.ca/letr

About the Law Enforcement Torch Run:

For more than 35 years, law enforcement members throughout the world have supported people with intellectual disabilities through the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). The LETR movement has raised more than $4 million in British Columbia since 1990. To date, the LETR has raised more than $700 million for Special Olympics programs around the world. To learn more about the LETR, visit www.specialolympics.bc.ca/letr. Find BC LETR on Twitter @BCLETR.

About Special Olympics BC

Special Olympics BC is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport. In 55 communities around the province, we provide year-round training and competitive opportunities in 18 different sports to more than 5,200 athletes of all ages and a wide range of abilities, thanks to the dedicated efforts of over 4,300 volunteers. For more information, please visit www.specialolympics.bc.ca and find us on Facebook and Instagram @specialolympicsbc and Twitter @sobcsociety.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. has more than 390 restaurants in Canada and more than $1 billion in sales. Annually, Boston Pizza serves more than 40 million guests. The company has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Companies. Boston Pizza believes that strong role models inspire kids to be great, and in 2014, the Boston Pizza Foundation created Future Prospects to help support organizations that mentor kids to reach their full potential. Boston Pizza International Inc. is located in Richmond, B.C., and has regional offices in Mississauga, Ontario and Laval, Quebec. For more information, visit www.bostonpizza.com.