The Campbell River Giants raised $1,700 for Campbell River Special Olympics during their annual fastball tournament held at Willow Point Park June 22 against Nanaimo (pictured in gold) and Parksville. Photos by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Giants go 2-0; raise money for Special Olympics

It was fine day of fastball for the Campbell River Giants June 22.

The host squad went 2-0 at it’s annual invitational tournament against Parksville and Nanaimo teams. Campbell River beat Parksville 4 to 3 in their first game. Nanaimo beat Parksville 9 to 8. And Campbell River beat Nanaimo 9 to 4.

The Giants also use the tournament as a fundraiser for Campbell River Special Olympics by raffling off two tickets to see the Tornoto Blue Jays play the Seattle Mariners in Seattle with one night’s accommodation. The winner of the grand prize was Special Olympic athlete Matthew Basso. The raffle and tournament raiseed $1,700 for Special Olympics.

