Return of the Smurf Classic raises $1,595 for Campbell River Special Olympics

The 30th annual Smurf Classic Golf Tournament was held June 22 at the Campbell River Golf & Country Club.

After a two-year hiatus while the new golf course was being built, 83 golfers were excited to come out and play in the tourney once again.

A four-person scramble was played and the winning team was Dallas Smith, Curtis Wilson, Shaun Inrig and Eric Roberts. The winning mixed team honours went to the team of Ray & Bernice Melissa and Lennai & Ronnie Chickite after a tie count back with the team of Judi Spiers, Grace & Wes Schmidt & Gary Wood.

When making the turn at the clubhouse all participated in a long drive and putting contest. James (Buffy) Wilson was the only one to sink the long putt that day. Wayne Spiers won the men’s long drive with a 321 yard drive and Lennai Chickite out drove all the women with her 280 yard drive.

Thanks to the generosity of all the participants $1,595 was raised that day to benefit the Special Olympic Athletes in Campbell River with all their travels.

The Howie Meeker Special Olympics Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Campbell River Golf & Country Club.

