Merry teddy Christmas from the Campbell River Storm

The Campbell River Storm visited Yucalta Lodge and Evergreen Seniors Home this week to hand out plush toys from their annual Teddy Bear Toss night on Dec. 6. The Storm faced the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and won the match-up 6-2. Jory Swanson scored the teddy goal at 6:21 in the first frame. Photo by Campbell River Storm/Facebook

The Campbell River Storm have begun distributing the more than 500 plush animals the team received during its annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 6.

The Storm faced the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and won the match-up 6-2. Jory Swanson scored the teddy goal at 6:21 in the first frame.

“A big thank you to all those who helped get the word out and even bigger thank you to those who donated their teddies,” said Storm Head Coach Lee Stone.

Stone said the visits to hand out the toys are some of the most memorable times for players.

“It always ends up being something that is incredibly rewarding for the boys,” he said. “It’s kind of neat to see how much they appreciate going and doing it because we really do make people’s day or week.”

