Campbell River Storm collect more than 500 teddies during annual fundraiser

Toys will be given out before Christmas

More than 500 plush toys will be distributed in Campbell River thanks to the Campbell River Storm’s December fundraiser.

The Junior B hockey squad collected 511 teddies during its annual Teddy Bear Toss Friday night against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

Jory Swanson earned the teddy goal at just 6:21 in the first frame. The Storm beat the Glacier Kings 6-2.

“A big thank you to all those who helped get the word out and even bigger thank you to those who donated their teddies,” said Storm Head Coach Lee Stone.

The Storm continued their tradition of out-shooting their opponents on Teddy Toss night. They fired at the net 47 times to Comox Valley’s 26 shots.

The team will be handing out the toys in the coming weeks ahead of Christmas. Their usual stops include Yucalta Lodge, Evergreen Seniors Home and the hospital.

Stone said the visits to hand out the toys are some of the most memorable times for players.

“It always ends up being something that is incredibly rewarding for the boys,” he said. “It’s kind of neat to see how much they appreciate going and doing it because we really do make people’s day or week.”

The Storm continue to hold second place in the VIJHL’s north division. The team is eight points back from the Oceanside Generals with two games in hand.

The hot Storm are riding a five-game winning streak into this Friday’s game against the visiting Nanaimo Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

