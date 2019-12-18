Bulldogs forward Jacob Bosse congratulations affiliate player Josh Pederson on his first BCHL goal in Parksville on Tuesday night. ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Josh Pederson named VIJHL’s Player of the Week

Pederson earned his first career hat trick last week

The Campbell River Storm’s Josh Pederson has been named the Player of the Week by the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Pederson recently cracked the league’s top five for league-leading players this season. Over 29 games, he has 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points.

The South Surrey native had his hand in five of the Storm’s eight goals last week (three goals, two assists) and earned his first career hat trick in the Storm’s 4-1 victory over Nanaimo last Friday.

“Josh is the catalyst to what we do every single night,” said coach Lee Stone. “He leads by example and does all the little things. It’s been great to see him rewarded this season.”

It’s Pederson’s second season with the Storm. The 19-year-old rightie forward had 15 goals and 13 assists over 44 games last season.

Pederson has also suited up twice this year for the Junior A Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He scored his first BCHL goal on Nov. 19 in a 4-3 loss to the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Catch Pederson in action with the Storm in their final home game of the calendar year this Friday at the Brindy against the Peninsula Panthers.

RELATED: Surging Storm increase win streak to seven

RELATED: Campbell River Storm collect more than 500 teddies during annual fundraiser

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Josh Pederson (17) skates the puck up the ice during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Just Posted

Campbell River rally for striking foresters goes on despite union denouncement

‘We’re here to support the union just as much as anybody else,’ says organizer

No injuries in Campbell River structure fire

Campbell River Fire Department crews from Stations 1 and 2 attend a… Continue reading

Latest talks between WFP and USW 1-1937 stall: WFP

Workers have been on strike since July 1

WATCH: Santa Paddle spreads cheer at Stories Beach

More than 30 people enjoyed the calm water and sunshine at the annual event

Port Alberni mayor gives thanks to Campbell River after ammonia leak at Multiplex

‘You really recognize the importance of an arena to a community when you lose it all of a sudden’

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Transparency, dedication sum up B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2019

B.C. athletes proved to be leaders on the national and international stage despite current and past physical, mental challenges

How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

Holiday marketing only intensifies the process of consumers purchasing things and then disposing of them

Most Read