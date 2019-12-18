Josh Pederson named VIJHL’s Player of the Week

The Campbell River Storm’s Josh Pederson has been named the Player of the Week by the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Pederson recently cracked the league’s top five for league-leading players this season. Over 29 games, he has 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points.

The South Surrey native had his hand in five of the Storm’s eight goals last week (three goals, two assists) and earned his first career hat trick in the Storm’s 4-1 victory over Nanaimo last Friday.

“Josh is the catalyst to what we do every single night,” said coach Lee Stone. “He leads by example and does all the little things. It’s been great to see him rewarded this season.”

It’s Pederson’s second season with the Storm. The 19-year-old rightie forward had 15 goals and 13 assists over 44 games last season.

Pederson has also suited up twice this year for the Junior A Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He scored his first BCHL goal on Nov. 19 in a 4-3 loss to the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Catch Pederson in action with the Storm in their final home game of the calendar year this Friday at the Brindy against the Peninsula Panthers.

