Surging Storm increase win streak to seven

Owen Christensen had two goals in Campbell River’s win over the Saanich Braves Sunday afternoon. In this Sept. 14 file photo, Christensen lines up a shot during regular season VIJHL action at the Brindy between the Campbell River Storm and the Peninsula Panthers. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm are the hottest team in the VIJHL.

The Storm beat the Saanich Braves in overtime 4-3 Sunday afternoon to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Saanich got on the board early in the first period, but Campbell River’s Owen Christensen added two goals at 11:05 and 13:13 to put the Storm up 2-1 heading into the first break.

Cody Savey added a powerplay goal at 15:45 of the second frame. Saanich’s Kyle Brown brought the Braves within one with a short-handed goal at 18:51.

The Braves tied things up in the third at 11:42 to force overtime.

Just over three minutes in, Pearce Messer scored the game-winner off a diagonal pass from Grady Franklin.

Here's the Winner from Pearce Messer this afternoon in Saanich. Other Storm goals from Owen Christensen (2) and Cody Savey. Great set up on the winner from Grady Franklin. pic.twitter.com/XHUtAdmVgW — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) December 16, 2019

At the Brindy on Friday night, Josh Pederson earned a hat trick in the Storm’s 4-1 victory of the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Pederson, the Storm’s leading scorer with 38 points over 28 games, got the team on the board early in the first frame with a powerplay goal. He scored again with just over a minute to play in the first 20 minutes.

The Buccs countered with a goal early in the second frame, but Campbell River bounced back as Noah Fladager scored nearly five minutes into the third period.

Pederson would get his third goal of the night on an empty net with 35 seconds to play in the final period.

The Storm improved to 18-9-2 and with a game in hand, are four points back from the Oceanside Generals who lead the VIJHL’s north division with 42 points.

The Storm return to the Brindy this Friday for their final game of the calendar year against the league-leading Peninsula Panthers (25-6-0).

They return from the break on Jan. 3 against the visiting Oceanside Generals (20-8-2).

Beyond the crease…

The Storm added forward Brett Kinley to the line-up following an announcement on Dec. 13 that the 20-year-old leftie, who led the team with 27 goals over the 2017-18 season, had joined the team.

Meanwhile, a handful of Storm players have been called up over the past few weeks to play games in the BCHL.

D-man Tynan Peacock has been playing with the Victoria Grizzlies, Jory Swanson and Noah Fladager have been with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Aaron de Kok has been with the Cowichan Capitals and Josh Pederson has been with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“Proud to be a part of such an outstanding hockey organization. After tonight the @CR_STORM have the most players (16) affiliated with @GoBCHL teams in the entire province,” tweeted Storm Assistant Coach Travis McMillan on Dec. 7. “This season, six Storm players have suited up for 5 BCHL teams. #MovinOnUp”

Proud to be a part of such an outstanding hockey organization. After tonight The @CR_STORM have the most players (16) affiliated with @GoBCHL teams in the entire province. This season, 6 Storm players have suited up for 5 BCHL teams. #MovinOnUp — Travis McMillan (@coachTM89) December 8, 2019