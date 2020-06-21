Quinn Messer has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm for the upcoming VIJHL season pending Junior A opportunities. In this file photo, Campbell River Storm winger Quinn Messer gets a shot in close during Tuesday’s opening playoff game against the Nanaimo Buccaneers. the Storm lost 2-1 in overtime. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Storm re-signs goal-scorer for next season

Quinn Messer will return to Storm pending Junior A opportunities

The Campbell River Storm has re-signed a valuable goal-scorer if Junior A hockey opportunities don’t lure him away. Quinn Messer will be joining the Junior B squad in its quest for a Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) Championship next season, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said last week.

“Quinn is ready to take a major step forward offensively this season if he doesn’t make the BCHL,” said Stone.

The five-foot-seven, 165-pound forward joined his older brother, Pearce Messer on the Storm last season.

In 44 regular season games, the younger Messer logged 17 points (eight goals and nine assists) and added another point (an assist) in two playoff games against the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

RELATED: Leading scorer joins Campbell River Storm

Coach Stone said that of his eight goals last season, seven were “goal-scorer’s goals.”

He also said that Messer improved his defensive game last season.

“[He] was a key piece in making our transition game as good as it was. During the season, his zone exit numbers were the best we had; we exited our zone with control 90 per cent of the time it was on Q’s stick,” said Stone. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this young man. The sky really is the limit and I look forward to seeing him make the jump to the next level.”

RELATED: Storm re-signs forward Dylan Franklin

Messer was originally recruited from his hometown Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15 team, where he played in the 2018/19 season. He was the squad’s top-scorer with 34 points (28 goals and six assists) over 34 games.

The Storm said Messer has made it clear he wants to advance to a Junior A team this year.

He is expected to be at the Storm’s main camp in mid-August, but the team said he is weighing out Junior A opportunities.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River StormVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Just Posted

Campbell River School District already planning for fall

Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan would see a return to full-time in-class instruction in September

Storm re-signs goal-scorer for next season

Quinn Messer will return to Storm pending Junior A opportunities

GALLERY: Class of 2020 cruises around Campbell River

Grads decorated vehicles and drove through community

Carihi, Timberline schools hold grad ceremonies like no other

Carihi and Timberline Secondary Schools held their 2020 graduation ceremonies today. It… Continue reading

Campbell River night club reopening brings fights at closing time

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating fights outside of JJ’s night club… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Most Read