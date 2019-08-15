Quinn Messer has signed with the Campbell River Storm for the 2019/2020 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. Photo provided

Leading scorer joins Campbell River Storm

Quinn Messer joins brother Pearce on Junior B squad

The Campbell River Storm will be getting some brotherly chemistry this season.

The Junior B squad announced on Aug. 14 that 16-year-old Quinn Messer has signed on with the team for the 2019/2020 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

Messer will join older brother Pearce, 19, as a forward.

Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said that Messer has been on the team’s radar for a few seasons.

“We believe that Quinn will bring a scoring element to our lineup that will help us create offence,” he said. “Watching him play at camp with his brother (Pearce), it was obvious very quickly that their chemistry will be fun to watch.”

Messer has spent the past few seasons with the Delta Hockey Academy in his hometown of North Delta on the Lower Mainland.

He played last season with the Academy’s Elite 15 team and was the squad’s top scorer with 34 points (28 goals, six assists) over 34 games. The 5’5, 165-lb. right winger also played five games with the school’s top club, Midget Prep, over the season.

Messer is a shoot-first player who likens his play to the Nashville Predators’ Viktor Arvidsson.

“I am a smaller guy that will throw my body around,” he said. “I have a good shot that I like to take advantage of.”

Messer is looking forward to playing on the same team as his brother.

“Not many people get the chance to do that,” he said.

Assistant Coach Travis McMillan first watched Messer play at the team’s Talent ID camp in July. He called Messer “a phenomenal young player” who “has the tools to go far.”

Messer plans to join the Storm after the Junior A Surrey Eagles main camp on Aug. 19.

RELATED: Storm welcomes new talent between the pipes

