Dylan Franklin has re-signed with the Storm for the upcoming VIJHL season. Photo supplied

Storm re-signs forward Dylan Franklin

Will be second season with the Campbell River Junior B squad

The Campbell River Storm has re-signed a left winger for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

Dylan Franklin will be part of the team’s returning core, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said today.

The 17-year-old forward had a difficult season last year, missing a “substantial amount of time,” said Stone. “But there was little doubt when he was healthy that he was a dynamic player for us both defensively and offensively.”

Franklin played just 15 regular season games with the squad last year, but he was extremely efficient. He scored six goals and one assist for seven points, effectively averaging one goal every two games.

RELATED: Storm net defenceman in four-team, six-player deal

Before he joined the Storm full-time last year, he played as an affiliate for five games in the 2018/19 season while at the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy.

“I would fully expect him to take a mighty big step with us this year, as he essentially finished last year scoring goals every second game he played,” said Stone. “Let’s not forget his ability to finish checks and drive the net too. He’s a great piece for a coach because he can play anyone and change his game to accommodate the way his line mates play.”

The Lake Cowichan hockey product has been spending time with his family, finishing up school work and keeping his shooting skills sharp for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm re-signs captain Kyle Jennings

“With the way the year ended, I think for us it’s huge to get a good early start on in the season and ultimately win the Island Championship and go on to win the Cyclone Taylor Cup,” said Franklin.

The team said he would be back in Campbell River for the Storm’s main camp mid-August.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River StormVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keeping it local fishing, a new look for Campbell River
Next story
What I want doesn’t always count

Just Posted

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Teachers wrong to wear racialized Halloween costumes, school superintendent acknowledges

Photos from 2010 Phoenix Middle School event surface

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

Storm re-signs forward Dylan Franklin

Will be second season with the Campbell River Junior B squad

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Most Read