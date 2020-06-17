Storm re-signs forward Dylan Franklin

Will be second season with the Campbell River Junior B squad

The Campbell River Storm has re-signed a left winger for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

Dylan Franklin will be part of the team’s returning core, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said today.

The 17-year-old forward had a difficult season last year, missing a “substantial amount of time,” said Stone. “But there was little doubt when he was healthy that he was a dynamic player for us both defensively and offensively.”

Franklin played just 15 regular season games with the squad last year, but he was extremely efficient. He scored six goals and one assist for seven points, effectively averaging one goal every two games.

Before he joined the Storm full-time last year, he played as an affiliate for five games in the 2018/19 season while at the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy.

“I would fully expect him to take a mighty big step with us this year, as he essentially finished last year scoring goals every second game he played,” said Stone. “Let’s not forget his ability to finish checks and drive the net too. He’s a great piece for a coach because he can play anyone and change his game to accommodate the way his line mates play.”

The Lake Cowichan hockey product has been spending time with his family, finishing up school work and keeping his shooting skills sharp for the upcoming season.

“With the way the year ended, I think for us it’s huge to get a good early start on in the season and ultimately win the Island Championship and go on to win the Cyclone Taylor Cup,” said Franklin.

The team said he would be back in Campbell River for the Storm’s main camp mid-August.

