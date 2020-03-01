Campbell River Storm player Tynan Peacock, left, is checked by Nanaimo Buccaneers opponent Chase Heslop during Sunday’s VIJHL playoff game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Storm fall to Buccaneers in overtime, series now tied

Campbell River to host Game 5 against Nanaimo on Tuesday, March 3

A game-winning goal early in overtime tied up the first-round playoff series between the Campbell River Storm and Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The Bucs got a goal a minute and a half into OT from forward Caleb Garet as Nanaimo got past the Campbell River Storm 2-1 on Sunday in Game 4 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League first-round series is now tied, two games apiece.

“The boys came out ready to play and played with some urgency,” said Clayton Robinson, Buccaneers coach. “It’s a do-or-die game for us, right? We’ve got to win the games at home. So to tie it up 2-2 is huge.”

On the winning goal, Buccaneers forward Noah Goyer was able to get a pass all the way across the zone to Garet, who was open in the faceoff circle. Earlier, Connor Casparie opened the scoring for the Bucs and Cody Savey responded for the Storm.

Austin Dendl made 38 saves for the win and Aaron de Kok stopped 26 shots at the other end.

GAME 1: Flurry of shots all for naught for Storm in VIJHL playoff opener against Buccaneers

GAME 2: Storm score a Game 2 win against Buccaneers

GAME 3: Campbell River Storm surge to 2-1 VIJHL playoff series lead

Garet said with the series now tied, the Bucs need to keep doing what’s working and keep creating chances.

“It definitely will get tougher, but I know the boys will keep playing like we have been playing and it will keep going well,” he said.

Robinson said the Bucs want to keep games low-scoring and try to squeeze out 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2 wins.

“We don’t score a lot of goals, so we’ve got to play good defence and have great goaltending,” the coach said.

GAME ON … Game 5 will be Tuesday, March 3, at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena at 7:30 p.m. and Game 6 will be back at the NIC on Thursday, March 5, at 7:15 p.m.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Eight-day relay race for PTSD programs falls short of $250,000 goal

Campbell River curler advances to championship round at provincials

Karly King Simpson and partner Connar Croteau play a knockout game tonight

Campbell River Storm surge to 2-1 VIJHL playoff series lead

Nanaimo Buccaneers host Game 4 Sunday night

PHOTOS: Construction begins on Robron Park field house in Campbell River

Project a long time in the making

PHOTOS: Campbell River cheers on Wounded Warriors BC

Annual eight-day run raises money and awareness for mental health issues amongst service members

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Storm fall to Buccaneers in overtime, series now tied

Campbell River to host Game 5 against Nanaimo on Tuesday, March 3

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Herring Aid group stages Vancouver Island rally

Supporters gather in Qualicum Beach, want industrial herring fishing suspended

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Most Read