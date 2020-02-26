Flurry of shots all for naught for Campbell River Storm in VIJHL playoff opener against Nanaimo Buccaneers

The Campbell River Storm dominated the shotboard but came out on the losing side of the scoreboard during Tuesday’s VIJHL North Division semi final playoff series opener at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Storm outshot the Buccaneers 47-25 but goaltender Austin Dendl kept the Hub City squad in the game, succumbing only once to the Storm’s Noah Fladager (from Tynan Peacock) in the first period. The Buccaneers got the equalizer in the third period from Brendan Rogers and then Dylan Harti scored in overtime to take the match.

Game two of the series goes Thursday in Nanaimo and then returns to Campbell River Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Brindy.

