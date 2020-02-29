Campbell River Storm surge to 2-1 VIJHL playoff series lead

Campbell River’s Aaron de Kok had a shutout Friday night as the Storm took a 2-1 playoff series lead over the Nanaimo Buccaneers.
The 19-year-old goalie has been in net for the Storm since the start of the series and stopped all 30 shots Nanaimo fired his way during the 3-0 victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 28.
The first period went without any goals.
At 5:48 of the second frame, Isaac Tonkin-Palmer scored his first-ever VIJHL playoff goal with the assist going to Josh Pederson and Brax Klassen.
The Storm added two more goals in the third period. Owen Christensen scored on a power play at 5:35 of the frame with the assist going to Kyle Jennings. Then at 14:24, Josh Pederson scored on another power play with the assist going to Christensen and Jennings to seal the game.
The best-of-seven series returns to Nanaimo Sunday night before returning to Campbell River Tuesday night.
In the other north division semifinal, the Oceanside Generals are leading the Kerry Park Islanders 3-0. The Islanders must win tomorrow afternoon if they have any hope of staying alive in the postseason.
In the south division 4 vs. 1 semifinal, the Victoria Cougars lead the Saanich Braves 2-0. The Peninsula Panthers lead the Westshore Wolves 2-1 in the other south division semifinal.
Puck drop for Game 4 of the Campbell River-Nanaimo series takes place Sunday, March 1 at 7:15 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.
