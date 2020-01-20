PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales host Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens

More than 40 swimmers joined pod for the home meet

Summer Wenger competes in the 200m butterfly during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

More than 40 Campbell River Killer Whale swimmers took part in the club’s Eliminator meet at Strathcona Gardens last weekend.

They were joined by three other Vancouver Island clubs for the two-day competition. It was a smaller competition than expected due to poor weather conditions affecting athletes’ abilities to travel safely.

It was swimmers’ last chance to qualify for the Vancouver Island Regional Short Course (25m pool) Championships being held at Saanich Commonwealth Place Jan. 24 to 26.

More than 20 Killer Whale swimmers had qualified ahead of last weekend’s competition.

Ruben Vose competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Tiana Scott competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Niveeda Naicker competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Kaila Krack competes in the 100m freestyle during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror