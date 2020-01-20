PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales host Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens

More than 40 Campbell River Killer Whale swimmers took part in the club’s Eliminator meet at Strathcona Gardens last weekend.
They were joined by three other Vancouver Island clubs for the two-day competition. It was a smaller competition than expected due to poor weather conditions affecting athletes’ abilities to travel safely.
It was swimmers’ last chance to qualify for the Vancouver Island Regional Short Course (25m pool) Championships being held at Saanich Commonwealth Place Jan. 24 to 26.
More than 20 Killer Whale swimmers had qualified ahead of last weekend’s competition.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Ruben Vose competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Tiana Scott competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Niveeda Naicker competes in the 50m breaststroke during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Kaila Krack competes in the 100m freestyle during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Martina Montana competes in the 100m freestyle during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror