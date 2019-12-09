Campbell River Killer Whales divide and conquer meets on opposite sides of the country

Eight athletes competed in Montreal, while 15 made a splash in Victoria over the weekend

Ella Vose competes in the 200m breaststroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Vose made the B Final of the 200m breaststroke at the Xmas Cracker Meet. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Killer Whales are having a season to remember.

Over the weekend, the swim club had athletes attend two different meets. A group of eight older athletes travelled to Montreal for the Pointe-Claire Invitational AA-AAA competition from Dec. 5-8, while younger club members attended the Pacific Coast Swimming’s Xmas Cracker meet in Victoria.

The Montreal competition took place in a 50m (Olympic-sized) pool, while the Victoria meet was short course (a 25m pool, like Strathcona Gardens).

There were many results to be celebrated.

Eighteen-year-old Ricky Millns, the lone male competing in Montreal swam to four top 10 results. He was fifth in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke sixth in 50m freestyle, 10th in the 400m IM and 12th in the 200m IM.

In the AA girls division, Emily Magowan was in the age 13-14 50m free, ninth in the 100m freestyle, and 50th in the 200m IM. Martina Montana was 11th in the 15+ 50m freestyle, second in the 100m freestyle, fourth in the 200m freestyle, 11th in the 400m freestyle and ninth in the 100m backstroke. She was ninth overall after competing in the A Final for the 200m IM. Niveeda Naicker was 11th in the age 15+ 50m freestyle, 27th in the 100m backstroke, 28th in the 100m breaststroke and 46th in the 200m IM.

In the AAA girls division, Katie Millns was 10th in the age 15-16 50m freestyle, 17th in the 100m freestyle, and 36th in the 200m IM. Summer Wenger was 15th in the age 13-14 100m freestyle, 16th in the 200m freestyle, and 27th in the 200m IM. Kara Beauregard was 13th in the age 15-16 200m freestyle and 18th in the 100m butterfly. She was 18th overall after finishing eighth in the B Final of the 200m IM. Kaya Lathangue was 10th in the age 13-14 800m freestyle, eighth in the 100m backstroke, seventh in the 200m backstroke and 34th in the 200m IM.

The girls teamed up for two relays: the 4x50m freestyle relay and the 4x50m medley relay.

Wenger, Magowan, Montana and Lathangue were fifth in the AAA age 13-14 medley relay and sixth in the freestyle relay, while Beauregard, Millns, Naicker and Wenger were ninth in the AAA age 15+ medley relay and the freestyle relay.

For full results, click here.

Closer to home, 15 athletes also excelled in Victoria.

In the girls 12 and under 50m butterfly, Sarah Haugen was ninth, Zosia Pakosz was 33rd, Kenzie McArthur was 50th, Moriah Scott was 54th and Kaila Krack was 61st.

In the boys 12 and under 50m butterfly, Finley Cyr was 27th and Jaxson Skene was disqualified. In the same event for boys age 13-14, Tyce Brideau was 24th.

In the girls 200m freestyle, Ella Vose was 52nd in the 12 and under division, Kaila Krack was 94th in the 12 and under division and Sara Hartman was 77th in the 13-14 division. Tyce Brideau was 29th in the boys 13-14 200m freestyle.

In the boys 13-14 200m freestyle, Tyce Brideau was 50th.

In the girls 50m backstroke for girls 12 and under, Charlie Langlois was third, Moriah Scott was sixth, Zosia Pakosz was eighth and Kenzie McArthur was 12th.

In the girls 12 and under 200m medley relay, the team of Moriah Scott, Kenzie McArthur, Zosia Pakosz and Kaila Krack was 18th. In the girls 13-14 medley relay, the team of Sarah Haugen, Ella Vose, Charlie Langlois and Sara Hartman was 20th.

In the girls 200m IM, Sarah Haugen competed in the B Final and came 14th overall in the under 12 division. Charlie Langlois was 39th, Ella Vose was 57th, Zosia Pakosz was 80th, Kenzie McArthur was 98th and Moriah Scott was 100th. In the age 13-14 division, Sara Hartman was 76th.

In the boys 200m IM, Finley Cyr was 50th in the 12 and under division and Tyce Brideau was 45th in the age 13-15 division.

In the girls 13-14 200m freestyle relay, the team of Charlie Langlois, Mackenzie Hayduk, Sara Hartman and Sarah Haugen was 13th.

In the girls 100m breaststroke, both Sarah Haugen and Charlie Langlois competed in the 12 and under B Final finishing 10th and 13th overall respectfully. Ella Vose was 36th, Mckenzie Hayduk was 41st, Zosia Pakosz was 80th, Cassidy Hayduk was 97th, Moriah Scott was 104th, Kenzie McArthur was 106th and Kaila Krack was 109th. In the age 13-14 division, Sara Hartman was 64th.

In the boys 100m breaststoke 12 and under division, Finley Cyr was 52nd and Jaxson Skene was 59th. In the age 13-14 division, Tyce Brideau was 38th.

In the 200m backstroke girls 12 and under division, Sarah Haugen raced in the B Final, finishing 16th overall. Charlie Langlois was 15th, Mackenzie Hayduk was 57th, Zosia Pakosz was 80th, Kaila Krack was 88th and Kenzie McArthur was 92nd.

In the 100m freestyle final, Sarah Haugen once again raced in the B Final, this time finishing 11th overall in the girls 12 and under division. Mackenzie Hayduk was 48th, Ella Vose was 65th, Cassidy Hayduk was 101st, Zosia Pakosz was 104th, Moriah Scott was 108th and Kaila Krack was 138th. Sara Hartman was 93rd in the girls 13-14 division. Finley Cyr was 57th and Jaxson Skene was 73rd in the boys 12 and under division, while Tyce Brideau was 41st in the boys 13-14 division.

Charlie Langlois was the only swimmer to tackle the 200m butterfly event and was 17th in the girls 12 and under division.

In the 400m IM, Charlie Langlois was 12th and Sarah Haugen was 18th in the girls 12 and under division.

In the 100m butterfly, Charlie Langlois was 23rd and Cassidy Hayduk was 53rd in the girls 12 and under division.

At press time, full results weren’t available for the girls 12 and under 50m freestyle. Sarah Haugen qualified for the A Final in seventh, while Mackenzie Hayduk was first alternate for the B Final in 17th. Ella Vose was 38th, Kenzie McArthur was 77th, Zosia Pakosz was 87th, Moriah Scott was 97th, Cassidy Hayduk was 99th, Kaila Krack was 106th, Rachel Alguire was 124th. Sarah Hartman was 86th in the girls 13-14 division.

In the boys 50m freestyle 12 and under division, Finley Cyr was 32nd and Jaxson Skene was 70th. In the 13-14 division, Tyce Brideau was 37th and Alexander Alguire was 41st.

In the girls 100m backstroke 12 and under division, Mackenzie Hayduk was 53rd, Ella Vose was 58th, Moriah Scott was 62nd, Cassidy Hayduk was 89th, Zosia Pakosz was 94th, Kaila Krack was 100th and Rachel Alguire was 121st.

In the boys 100m backstroke 12 and under division, Finley Cyr was 39th and Jaxson Skene was 61st. In the 13-14 division, Tyce Brideau was 33rd and Alexander Alguire was 38th.

Final results for the girls 12 and under 200m breaststroke were not available at press time, but Sarah Haugen and Charlie Langlois made the A Final in seventh and eighth respectfully. Ella Vose also made the B Final in 16th place. In the girls 13-14 division, Sara Hartman was 41st.

For full results, click here.

