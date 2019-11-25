PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

Summer Wenger competes in the 200m breaststroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. She won the girls 13-14 category. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Swimmers dive off the blocks for the start of a 200m breaststroke heat during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Colton Gonzales of the Ladysmith Chemainus Orcas competes in the 200m breaststroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Ella Vose competes in the 200m breaststroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Reece Swanson of the Ravensong Swim Club competes in the 50m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Kate Bignell competes in the 50m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Kaila Krack competes in the 50m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
A swimmer from the Nanaimo Riptides Swim Club competes in the 100m butterfly during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
A swimmer from the Ravensong Swim Club competes in the 100m butterfly during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Azure Turner from the Nanaimo Riptides swim club competes in the 100m butterfly during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. She finished second in the girls 9-10 category. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Martina Montana competes in the 100m butterfly during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
A Campbell River swimmer waits for the start of the 25m freestyle during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Kenzie McArthur (top) competes in the 100m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Swimmers compete in the 100m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Swimmers compete in the 50m butterfly during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Swimmers compete in the 200m freestyle during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Swimmers compete in the 200m freestyle during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

More than 40 local athletes took part in the Campbell River Killer Whales’ first meet of the season at Strathcona Gardens on the weekend. The local club welcomed ore than 150 swimmers from six clubs to its annual Winter Classic Regional Meet on Nov. 24.

For some, it was an intrduction to competitive swimming, while for others it was a chance to perform in their home pool.

Teams that competed included the Campbell River Killer Whales (host), Duncan Stingrays, Nanaimo Riptides, Ravensong Aquatic Club, Ladysmith/Chemainus Orcas, Port Alberni Tsunamis and the Comox Valley Sharks.

