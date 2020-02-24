Zone 6 karate athletes pose for a photo at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

PHOTOS: Campbell River athletes return from BC Winter Games with 9 medals

Judo competitors earned 4 medals, while Karate athletes took home 5 medals

After four days of competition, Campbell River athletes are bringing home nine medals from the BC Winter Games.

More than 1,000 of the province’s top young talent competed in 15 different sports in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23.

Fourteen Campbell River athletes joined the rest of Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) to compete in four different sports.

The karate team, featuring athletes from Campbell River’s Northwest Shito Kai Karate, earned five medals over the course of competition including two team and three individual medals.

RELATED: PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

Keeli Stewart won gold in Advanced Kumite 1 Girls (approx. -156 cm) and bronze in Advanced Kata Girls. She joined forces with Hannah Sommer, also of Campbell River, as well as Nanaimo’s Azia Deal and Sooke’s Anika-Ocean Elliott for gold in the Team Kumite Girls competition.

Sommer also won an individual medal. She earned silver in Intermediate Kumite Girls.

The boy’s team of Campbell River’s Emry Clark and Nolan Field, as well as Nanaimo’s Damon Baerg and Owen Hopewell won gold in the Team Kata Boys event.

RELATED: VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Other karate results included: Nolan Field, 4th – Advanced Kata Boys, 4th – Advanced Kumite 2 Boys (approx. +156 cm); Emry Clark, 7th – Advanced Kata Boys, 5th – Advanced Kumite 2 Boys (approx. +156cm); James Fagan, 7th – Advanced Kumite Boys (approx. -155 cm); Michael Carlin, 7th – Intermediate Kumite 1 Boys (approx. -155cm), 5th – Intermediate Open Weight Kumite Boys; Nicole MacLeod, 4th – Intermediate Kumite 1 Girls (approx. -156cm); and Hannah Sommer, 5th – Intermediate Kata Girls, 5th – Intermediate Open Weight Kumite Girls.

Campbell River athletes also had success on the judo podium.

Charlie Gole won gold in the under 46kg male event while Abigail Sheehan won gold in the under 48kg women’s event. Austin Hubelit took home bronze in the under 66kg male event.

Gole, Sheehan and Hubelit then joined forces with other Campbell River athlete Braden Robert Peterson and 15 other Zone 6 judo athletes to win bronze in the Team Mixed competition.

In biathlon, Andre Sonnenburg finished 12th in the Boys Sprint competition and 14th in the Boys Individual competition. Grace Nadler was 20th in the Girls Sprint competition.

Carter Reynolds, the only Campbell River athlete to compete in alpine skiing, finished 28th in the Slalom Two-Day Run Male competition.

For a full list of results, go to https://www.bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Keeli Stewart, second from right, stands on the podium with her bronze medal from the Advanced Kata Girls Karate competition at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Keeli Stewart (right) stands on the podium with her gold medal from the Advanced Kumite 1 Girls Karate competition at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Zone 6 biathletes pose for a photo at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Grace Nadler competes in biathlon at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Charlie Gole won gold in the Under 46kg male Judo event at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Abigail Sheehan won gold in the Under 48kg Women Judo event at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Previous story
VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River athletes return from BC Winter Games with 9 medals

Judo competitors earned 4 medals, while Karate athletes took home 5 medals

WATCH: Timberline brings puppets alive for musical production of Avenue Q

‘It’s the kind of musical you would go see if you’re not usually a fan of musicals,’ says actor

Campbell River Storm to face Nanaimo Buccaneers in round one of VIJHL playoffs

Game 1 is set for Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Campbell River nurse looks to grace the cover of Inked magazine

‘I’m at the point in my life where I don’t care what anybody thinks anymore. I’m just going to be me.’

Witnesses assist Campbell River woman in danger

The Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Burglar swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Most Read