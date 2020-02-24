PHOTOS: Campbell River athletes return from BC Winter Games with 9 medals

Zone 6 karate athletes pose for a photo at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

After four days of competition, Campbell River athletes are bringing home nine medals from the BC Winter Games.

More than 1,000 of the province’s top young talent competed in 15 different sports in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23.

Fourteen Campbell River athletes joined the rest of Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) to compete in four different sports.

The karate team, featuring athletes from Campbell River’s Northwest Shito Kai Karate, earned five medals over the course of competition including two team and three individual medals.

Keeli Stewart won gold in Advanced Kumite 1 Girls (approx. -156 cm) and bronze in Advanced Kata Girls. She joined forces with Hannah Sommer, also of Campbell River, as well as Nanaimo’s Azia Deal and Sooke’s Anika-Ocean Elliott for gold in the Team Kumite Girls competition.

Sommer also won an individual medal. She earned silver in Intermediate Kumite Girls.

The boy’s team of Campbell River’s Emry Clark and Nolan Field, as well as Nanaimo’s Damon Baerg and Owen Hopewell won gold in the Team Kata Boys event.

Other karate results included: Nolan Field, 4th – Advanced Kata Boys, 4th – Advanced Kumite 2 Boys (approx. +156 cm); Emry Clark, 7th – Advanced Kata Boys, 5th – Advanced Kumite 2 Boys (approx. +156cm); James Fagan, 7th – Advanced Kumite Boys (approx. -155 cm); Michael Carlin, 7th – Intermediate Kumite 1 Boys (approx. -155cm), 5th – Intermediate Open Weight Kumite Boys; Nicole MacLeod, 4th – Intermediate Kumite 1 Girls (approx. -156cm); and Hannah Sommer, 5th – Intermediate Kata Girls, 5th – Intermediate Open Weight Kumite Girls.

Campbell River athletes also had success on the judo podium.

Charlie Gole won gold in the under 46kg male event while Abigail Sheehan won gold in the under 48kg women’s event. Austin Hubelit took home bronze in the under 66kg male event.

Gole, Sheehan and Hubelit then joined forces with other Campbell River athlete Braden Robert Peterson and 15 other Zone 6 judo athletes to win bronze in the Team Mixed competition.

In biathlon, Andre Sonnenburg finished 12th in the Boys Sprint competition and 14th in the Boys Individual competition. Grace Nadler was 20th in the Girls Sprint competition.

Carter Reynolds, the only Campbell River athlete to compete in alpine skiing, finished 28th in the Slalom Two-Day Run Male competition.

For a full list of results, go to https://www.bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists.

Keeli Stewart, second from right, stands on the podium with her bronze medal from the Advanced Kata Girls Karate competition at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Keeli Stewart (right) stands on the podium with her gold medal from the Advanced Kumite 1 Girls Karate competition at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Zone 6 biathletes pose for a photo at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Grace Nadler competes in biathlon at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr

Charlie Gole won gold in the Under 46kg male Judo event at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. BC Games Society/Flickr