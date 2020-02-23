VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

After four days of everything from skating to skiing to karate, the 2020 BC Winter Games wrapped up the action on Sunday.

More than 1,000 athletes competed in 15 different sports at venues in Fort St. John and across the North Peace Regional District, all aided by 1,600 volunteers.

“These past few days have been filled with exceptional competition and incredible experiences,” said 2020 BC Winter Games president Darren Snider. “On behalf of our Board we wish everyone safe travels home and thank you for making these Games so memorable for our community.”

The BC Winter Games concluded with a Indigenous drumming and the closing ceremonies, where the games’ torch was extinguished, to be relit this summer in Maple Ridge. The BC Games flag was passed to Mike Keenan, president of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games that will take place July 23-26.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated in the 2020 BC Winter Games. Your achievements and spirit have inspired so many of us across the province,” said tourism minister Lisa Beare.

“Thank you to the community of Fort St. John and everyone involved in making these Games a wonderful success. I know everyone will leave the Games with new experiences and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

For full results, visit https://www.bcgames.org.

Athletes compete at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (BC Games)

