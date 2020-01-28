More than a dozen Campbell River athletes to represent Zone 6 at BC Winter Games

More than a dozen Campbell River athletes will be competing against some of the province’s top developing winter athletes at next month’s BC Winter Games.
Campbell Riverites are scheduled to participate in four different sports: biathlon, judo, karate and alpine skiing. The athletes will be representing Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) at the Games, which begin in Fort St. John on Feb. 20 and run until Feb. 23.
Sport schedules have not yet been posted, but the opening ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.
The following athletes and coaches are listed on the Games’ Participant List:
Biathlon
Sylvie Johnston – coach
Grace Nadler
Andre Sonnenburg
Kai Sonnenburg – coach
Judo
Charlie Gole
Austin Hubelit
Tianna Lund – coach
Braden Robert Peterson
Abigail Sheehan
Karate
Michael Carlin
Emry Clark
James Fagan
Nolan Field
Nicole MacLeod
Jenna Scott – coach
Hannah Sommer
Keeli Stewart
Alpine Skiing
Carter Reynolds
Clinton Wood – coach