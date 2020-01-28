Campbell River’s Michael Carlin will be among the 14 athletes who represent Campbell River as part of Zone 6 at the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John at the end of February. Photo by Therena Carlin Art Photography

More than a dozen Campbell River athletes to represent Zone 6 at BC Winter Games

Athletes set to compete in four sports Feb. 20-23 in Fort St. John

More than a dozen Campbell River athletes will be competing against some of the province’s top developing winter athletes at next month’s BC Winter Games.

Campbell Riverites are scheduled to participate in four different sports: biathlon, judo, karate and alpine skiing. The athletes will be representing Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) at the Games, which begin in Fort St. John on Feb. 20 and run until Feb. 23.

Sport schedules have not yet been posted, but the opening ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The following athletes and coaches are listed on the Games’ Participant List:

Biathlon

Sylvie Johnston – coach

Grace Nadler

Andre Sonnenburg

Kai Sonnenburg – coach

Judo

Charlie Gole

Austin Hubelit

Tianna Lund – coach

Braden Robert Peterson

Abigail Sheehan

Karate

Michael Carlin

Emry Clark

James Fagan

Nolan Field

Nicole MacLeod

Jenna Scott – coach

Hannah Sommer

Keeli Stewart

Alpine Skiing

Carter Reynolds

Clinton Wood – coach

