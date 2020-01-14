Pearce Messer has been named the VIJHL Player of the Week. In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, he’s skating during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Pearce Messer latest Storm player to be recognized by VIJHL

Messer has 3 game-winning goals, 26 points this season

A long-time member of the Campbell River Storm is the team’s latest skater to be recognized by the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Pearce Messer, 19, who’s been a forward with the Storm for the last four seasons is the VIJHL’s Player of the Week.

Since returning to the Storm line-up on Dec. 5, Messer has scored four goals and had six assists, more than doubling his points since the start of the regular season.

RELATED: Josh Pederson named VIJHL’s Player of the Week

He’s also demonstrating his skills as a clutch scorer for the Storm. Messer has earned three game-winning goals this season, all in December and January.

In the Storm’s 4-3 away victory over the Saanich Braves, he scored the game-winning overtime goal. On Dec. 20, he scored a powerplay goal in the third period to lift the Storm to a 4-3 win over the Peninsula Panthers. And most recently on Jan. 10, he scored another overtime goal to secure a 5-4 victory over the Westshore Wolves.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm back in the win column

“Pearce has been a dynamic threat for us since returning from injury,” said Head Coach Lee Stone. “His physicality on the forecheck has opened up time and space for himself and his teammates.”

Messer is the third Storm player to receive the VIJHL Player of the Week designation this season. Owen Christensen was named Player of the Week in early September, while Josh Pederson received the honour mid-December.

The league gave a Player of the Week honourable mention to Storm goalie Aaron de Kok, Victoria Cougars’ Davis Frank and Saanich Braves’ Jake Wilhelm this week.

You can catch Messer and the rest of the Storm in action Friday, Jan. 17 when they host the Kerry Park Islanders at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

