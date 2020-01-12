Campbell River Storm back in the win column

Pearce Messer scores the game-winning overtime goal during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. The Storm beat the Wolves 5-4 in overtime. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River’s Kyle Jennings lines up a shot as Westshore’s Tory McClintick defends during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. The Storm beat the Wolves 5-4 in overtime. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Westshore goalie Dalan Marleau makes a stop during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. The Storm beat the Wolves 5-4 in overtime. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror The Westshore Wolves score a tying goal during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. The Storm beat the Wolves 5-4 in overtime. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm are back in the win column after back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday nights.

The Storm were looking for their first win since their 10-game win streak was interrupted by the Nanaimo Buccaneers in a rare Tuesday night game last week. They hosted the Westshore Wolves Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in what turned out to be a close affair.

The Wolves had the lone goal in the first period. Just over three minutes into the second frame, 17-year-old Logan Chapdelaine got his first goal of the season. But the Wolves would tie things up heading into the second break 2-2.

The third period saw the Storm tie things up early in the frame, then earn the lead twice, only to be foiled by the Wolves as they capitalized on power play opportunities.

The wolves were 2 for 3 on power play, while the Storm were 2 for 7.

With the game tied 4-4 at the end of regulation, the teams faced off in 3-on-3 action. They’d need only 2:47 to decide the winner. On a turnover, Pearce Messer received a pass mid-ice from Kyle Jennings and skated fast for a 1-on-1 opportunity, firing it past Wolves goalie Dalan Marleau for the win.

Here's @CoachStone88 following last night's 5-4 OTW over @WestshoreWolves. He talks about the game, the fans, Pearce Messer and Logan Chapdelaine. The boys battle the @GeneralsJrB tonight (7pm) in Parksville. #Battle4First pic.twitter.com/tNHxpmdGFx — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) January 11, 2020

On Saturday, the Storm travelled down to the second-place Oceanside Generals and earned another win 5-1. Goals came from five different players: Noah Fladager, Brian Majic, Cody Savey, Owen Christensen and Quinn Messer.

The Storm are leading the North Division of the VIJHL with 48 points. The Generals are second with 45 points, while the Nanaimo Buccaneers are third with 31 points.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the Storm are back at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena for the first of a four-game homestand. They face the Kerry Park Islanders on Friday, the Saanich Braves on Saturday, The Oceanside Generals on Jan. 24 and the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Jan. 31. Puck drop for all games is 7:30 p.m.

An intense road game sees our boys leave with a 5-1 victory over the Oceanside Generals. 🚨’s from Fladager, Majic, Savey, Christensen & P. Messer. 36 🍪’s gobbled by the Cookie Monster tonight! — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) January 12, 2020

