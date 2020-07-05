Defenceman re-signs with Campbell River Storm

Grady Franklin has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm for the 2020-21 VIJHL season. Image provided

The Campbell River Storm has re-signed an out-of-province defenceman for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

Grady Franklin of Deloraine, Man., will be returning to Campbell River for his second season with the Junior B club. The 19-year-old athlete joined the team in late September from the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

“It became clear as soon as he joined the program a few games into the season that he was going to help settle us down defensively and maybe even more importantly, help us smoothly transition pucks out of our zone,” said Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone. “Next year I would fully expect Grady to take a major step offensively. His ability to move the puck is top-notch and with a year of experience under his belt going into the season, his confidence will allow him to step into the rush on a more consistent basis.”

Franklin recorded 12 points (three goals and nine assists) in 33 regular season games last year.

He’s been spending time with his family in Manitoba during the break, but is ready to get back to playing.

“With last year ending the way it did in the middle of the playoff run, all I want to do is get back to Campbell River,” he said. “Next year I want to take another step in my game and help the team to the best of my abilities. I’m working hard this off-season so I can be the best two-way defender I can possibly be.

“We have the potential to have a really strong squad next season. We could have plenty of returning guys, which will be key as we take our game deep into the playoffs.”

The Storm said Franklin is expected to be at the team’s August training camp.

Campbell River StormVIJHL